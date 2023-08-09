These Bed Pillows That ‘Feel Like Clouds' Are on Sale for $11 Apiece at Amazon Right Now

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to instantly make your bed comfier, consider picking up a set of plush pillows while they’re on sale at Amazon.

Right now, the Semzsom Standard Bed Pillows are marked down to just $11 apiece at Amazon. Made for side, stomach, and back sleepers, the pillows are filled with a fluffy down alternative that’s soft and supportive. The plush filling, which is encased with a breathable microfiber cover that’s pipped around the edge, is designed to stay in place even if you toss and turn.

Semzsom Standard Bed Pillows, $22 (Save $4)

Amazon

Easy to clean, the pillows are machine washable and can even be tossed in the dryer. For proper care, the brand recommends washing them in cold water with a mild detergent and tumble drying them on a low setting with dryer balls.

The pillows are available in four sizes: twin, queen, king, and a square shape that measures in at 26 by 26 inches. If you want more give, some sizes come in soft support. Although price depends on the size and support you opt for, right now you can get a set of two standard pillows on sale for $22.

The pillows come compressed, so the brand recommends pressing, squeezing, and folding them, then waiting up to 48 hours until they fluff up. Once that time is up, you can go ahead and place them on the bed.

More than 2,800 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them “soft and comfy” as well as “plump and supportive.” One shopper raved, “They fluff up easily and feel like clouds,” and another reviewer shared that the pillows “feels like a high-quality hotel pillow.”

Others call out the no-shift filling, with one writing, “The pillow is just right and does not go flat or shift fill during the night.” Another customer wrote, “I have had the best sleep after using these pillows — no more neck pain.”

There’s no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Semzsom Standard Bed Pillows while they’re on sale. Then keep scrolling to check out even more bed pillows that are also discounted at Amazon today.

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows, $24 with Coupon (Save $6)

Amazon

Viewstar Queen Bed Pillows, $30 with Coupon (Save $11)

Amazon

CozyLux Queen Bed Pillows, $22 (Save $6)

Amazon

Bedsure Queen Bed Pillows, $25 with Coupon (Save $8)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.