These Bed Pillows That ‘Feel Like Clouds' Are on Sale for $11 Apiece at Amazon Right Now

“I have had the best sleep after using these pillows — no more neck pain”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Home Soft Good - Sleeping Pillow Deal Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to instantly make your bed comfier, consider picking up a set of plush pillows while they’re on sale at Amazon.

Right now, the Semzsom Standard Bed Pillows are marked down to just $11 apiece at Amazon. Made for side, stomach, and back sleepers, the pillows are filled with a fluffy down alternative that’s soft and supportive. The plush filling, which is encased with a breathable microfiber cover that’s pipped around the edge, is designed to stay in place even if you toss and turn.

Semzsom Standard Bed Pillows, $22 (Save $4)

SEMZSOM Bed Pillows for Sleeping Standard Size

Amazon

Easy to clean, the pillows are machine washable and can even be tossed in the dryer. For proper care, the brand recommends washing them in cold water with a mild detergent and tumble drying them on a low setting with dryer balls

The pillows are available in four sizes: twin, queen, king, and a square shape that measures in at 26 by 26 inches. If you want more give, some sizes come in soft support. Although price depends on the size and support you opt for, right now you can get a set of two standard pillows on sale for $22. 

The pillows come compressed, so the brand recommends pressing, squeezing, and folding them, then waiting up to 48 hours until they fluff up. Once that time is up, you can go ahead and place them on the bed. 

More than 2,800 customers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them “soft and comfy” as well as “plump and supportive.” One shopper raved, “They fluff up easily and feel like clouds,” and another reviewer shared that the pillows “feels like a high-quality hotel pillow.”

Others call out the no-shift filling, with one writing, “The pillow is just right and does not go flat or shift fill during the night.” Another customer wrote, “I have had the best sleep after using these pillows — no more neck pain.” 

There’s no word on when this deal ends, so head to Amazon to pick up the Semzsom Standard Bed Pillows while they’re on sale. Then keep scrolling to check out even more bed pillows that are also discounted at Amazon today. 

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows, $24 with Coupon (Save $6)

Amazon Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Amazon

Viewstar Queen Bed Pillows, $30 with Coupon (Save $11)

Amazon Viewstar Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Amazon

CozyLux Queen Bed Pillows, $22 (Save $6)

Amazon CozyLux Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, Hotel Quality Bed Pillows for Sleeping

Amazon

Bedsure Queen Bed Pillows, $25 with Coupon (Save $8)

Amazon Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size Set of 2, Medium Firm Queen Bed

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Tineco iFloor 2 Vac + Mop Tout
This Cordless Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Doubles as a Mop — and It’s $70 Off at Amazon
Rustic Furniture Deals Tout
Rustic Furniture Is Trending at Amazon — and These 12 Pieces Are Up to 55% Off
Flared Leggs tout
These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25
Related Articles
Whitney Port x Amazon Home Tout
The 14 Best Home Goods We Found in Whitney Port’s Amazon Storefront, Where Prices Start at $10
Rustic Furniture Deals Tout
Rustic Furniture Is Trending at Amazon — and These 12 Pieces Are Up to 55% Off
Amazon COHOME Queen 2100 Series Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This Cooling Blanket Keeps Hot Sleepers ‘Comfortable All Night Long’ — and It’s Up to 53% Off Today at Amazon
Hoover ONEPWR Blade MAX Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Hoover Stick Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is $130 Off Right Now at Amazon
Bath Towels Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These ‘Super Soft’ Bath Towels, and They're Just $4 Apiece
Amazon Lifewit Large Lunch Bag Insulated Tout
Shoppers Who Work 12-Hour Shifts Swear by This $20 Amazon Lunch Bag to Keep Food 'Cold the Whole Time'
Sweepulire Spin Scrubber Tout
Only Amazon Prime Members Can Get This ‘Handy’ and ‘Convenient’ Spin Scrubber on Sale with Triple Discounts
SLEEP ZONE Cooling Queen Mattress Topper Tout
This Cooling Mattress Topper Feels Like Sleeping on a ‘Fluffy Cloud,’ and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Fun and Functional Dorm Decor Tout
Amazon’s Dorm Storefront Is Packed with Fun and Functional Decor — Up to 72% Off
Furniture Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Huge Furniture Sale This Weekend, and Prices Start at $14
Portable AC Tout
Amazon’s Most Popular Portable Air Conditioner Is a ‘Life Saver’ in the Summer, and It's on Sale
August Roundup 100 Best Deals This Month Tout
The 100 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in August — Starting at $2
Amazon PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Always Ready to Do a Quick Clean Up’ Is on Sale for Just $80 at Amazon
Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Bissell Pet Vacuum with ‘Excellent Suction’ Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Bissell Steam Mop, Steamer, Tile, Hard Wood Floor Cleaner, 1806, Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Tout
This Bissell Steam Mop ‘Blasts Away Dirt,’ and It's at Its Lowest Price in Weeks at Amazon Right Now
Target Back-to-School Storage Essentials Tout
Target’s Back-to-School Section Includes Hundreds of Storage Solutions for as Little as $3