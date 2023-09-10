'Selling the OC' Star Brandi Marshall Says She'll 'Never Regret’ Quarrel with Alex Hall in Cabo (Exclusive)

What happens in Cabo stays in Cabo — unless, of course, it happens on a reality TV show like Selling the OC.

During the second season of the Netflix reality show, which premiered Friday, the cast ventured to Cabo to check out The Oppenheim Group's first billion-dollar listing.

But during one particularly boozy evening south of the border, Kayla Cardona accused Alex Hall of "making out" with Tyler Stanaland the night before.

The discussion escalated to a loud quarrel involving several cast mates over who was in the right, before Brandi Marshall stepped in to defend Cardona.

"You don't dictate when and where I can talk about when and where I can talk about whatever I want," Hall said to Cardona. "You can choose to not respond, but you're not going to tell me what I'm going to say. I can say whatever the f--- I want."

"Hall, I hate how you talk to people," Marshall interjected, adding later, "I hate being talked down to. We're equal, dawgs. I don't like being spoken down to."



For Marshall and Hall, the argument marked one of several deeply uncomfortable moments during season 2, in which the two butt heads over issues.

Earlier in the season, Marshall confronted Hall regarding speculation that she and Stanaland were dating.

Elsewhere, the two had a difficult heart-to-heart where Marshall admitted their communication styles were drastically different and incompatible.

To this day, Marshall and Hall haven’t resolved their differences.

"We don't speak,” Marshall tells PEOPLE. “Our friendship is, we don't have one. But I know for some of those moments, it was difficult speaking with her. In Cabo, I felt like Kayla was really being spoken down to, and it was almost innate for me to step in. I did not even realize when I was doing it, because it was just so natural for me just to protect Kayla in that moment.”

“That is my nature to stand up for others in times like that,” she continues. “But for some of the other parts of the season, maybe I could have handled some of the dialogue with care a little bit pertaining to Tyler [and] Hall's relationship. But with Cabo, I don't [regret it]. My mom raised me to be who I am, and that's something I will never regret speaking up on behalf of a friend I feel is being spoken down to or treated less than."

Hall, for her part, acknowledges their friendship is at a standstill.

“Our friendship really is where it left at the end of season 2, to be honest with you,” she explains. “Like the other cast members have mentioned, we filmed an entirely other season after that. We filmed season 3 — we're not even finished yet — and so there's a little bit more that goes into it, but for the most part, I wouldn't really call it a friendship at this point.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Selling the OC are now available to stream on Netflix.

