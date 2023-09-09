‘Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Rose Says Rift with Alexandra Jarvis 'Wasn’t a Surprise' (Exclusive)

"I just don't think we're meant to work together," the reality TV star tells PEOPLE exclusively of the once-close work colleagues

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose
Photo:

NETFLIX

Friendships are fickle in the world of reality TV — just ask Selling the OC castmates Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis.

The two ambitious realtors seemed virtually inseparable during the Netflix reality show’s first season, knocking on doors together to meet potential new clients and plotting over glasses of purified water to become the next real agent giants of Orange County.

But the show’s second season saw the once-close work associates quickly drift apart.

Jarvis didn’t approve of Rose’s flirtatious ways with clients, and Rose perceived a client’s meeting with Jarvis’ fiancé as dishonest scheming.

The tension finally boiled over into an all-out argument during a home demolition event hosted by Kayla Cardona — and the two realtor’s working relationship hasn't been the same since.  

"It was a lot of things that triggered that,” Jarvis tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Rose and I were getting to know each other during season 1, and we had some instant success with real estate."

"When we were door knocking, we just did well. But we were getting to know one another on both the professional and a little bit of a personal level," she continues.

SELLING THE OC (L to R) Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose

NETFLIX

Jarvis adds she never viewed Rose as a “close friend," explaining: “Our relationship was very superficial, but we worked well together for a time. Then things changed. Things happen, and some of that's not going to obviously ever be on camera, but it needed to happen."

The demise of their friendship and working relationship wasn’t a shock for Rose either.

"It wasn't a surprise, because of all of the events that happened,” she explains. “I think everything was meant to be, and I just don't think we're meant to work together.”

The two realtors are currently not on speaking terms. But just because they’re flying solo now doesn’t mean their business is hurting.

According to Rose, the realtor has sold four houses this year and currently has an $8.7 million listing in San Diego, as well as a $7 million listing in Huntington Harbor in Orange County.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Selling the OC are now available to stream on Netflix.

Related Articles
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Airbnb
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say Their Airbnb Rental Was a ‘Huge Success’ After Hosting 'Complete Strangers'
Mina Starsiak
Mina Starsiak Hawk Says Filming Final ‘Good Bones’ Episodes Felt Like a ‘Slow Breakup’ (Exclusive)
Ivana Trump NYC apartment for sale
Ivana Trump's NYC Townhouse Where She Died Gets $4 Million Price Cut After One Year on the Market — See Inside
Heather Dubrow
Heather Dubrow on Why She Kept Chateau Sale a Secret: ‘Damned if You Do, You're Damned if You Don't’
SameBed Mattress Topper Tout
A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon
Fall decor roundup tout
Found: Gorgeous Fall Decor Under $25 That Will Put the Season on Full Display in Your Home
Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Used to Live in Mom’s Garage Before Finding TV Success: ‘I Started at Zero’
Fall Wreaths Tout
We Found 10 Festive Wreaths Under $25 to Get Your Front Door Ready for Fall
Marilyn Monroe Home to be demolished
Demolition Permit Approved to Tear Down Marilyn Monroe’s Los Angeles Home
Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber tout
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Saves’ Their Backs While Cleaning — and It's on Sale
Travis Barker attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Travis Barker Lists L.A. Home for Rent for $23,000 a Month
Jessica Simpson's L.A. home for sale for $22 million.
Jessica Simpson Lists L.A. Home for $22 Million After Sharing She Was ‘So Happy’ Spending Time in Nashville
Mina Starsiak Hawk about the final season of Good Bones on HGTV.
Mina Starsiak Hawk Says She and Mom Were in ‘Challenging Place’ Filming Last Season of ‘Good Bones’ (Exclusive)
Zoker Direct Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Works ‘Just as Well’ as Dyson Models Is $110 Today at Amazon
Actress Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland attend the Screenwriters Tribute at Sconset Casino during the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival - Day Four on June 22, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
‘Selling the OC’s’ Tyler Stanaland Is ‘Picking Up the Pieces’ After Divorce from Brittany Snow (Exclusive)
Ashley Benson sells historic L.A. mansion within days of Architectural Digest home tour.
Ashley Benson Sells Historic L.A. Mansion Within Days of 'Architectural Digest' Home Tour