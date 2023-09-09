‘Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Rose Says Rift with Alexandra Jarvis 'Wasn’t a Surprise' (Exclusive)

Friendships are fickle in the world of reality TV — just ask Selling the OC castmates Alexandra Rose and Alexandra Jarvis.

The two ambitious realtors seemed virtually inseparable during the Netflix reality show’s first season, knocking on doors together to meet potential new clients and plotting over glasses of purified water to become the next real agent giants of Orange County.

But the show’s second season saw the once-close work associates quickly drift apart.

Jarvis didn’t approve of Rose’s flirtatious ways with clients, and Rose perceived a client’s meeting with Jarvis’ fiancé as dishonest scheming.

The tension finally boiled over into an all-out argument during a home demolition event hosted by Kayla Cardona — and the two realtor’s working relationship hasn't been the same since.

"It was a lot of things that triggered that,” Jarvis tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Rose and I were getting to know each other during season 1, and we had some instant success with real estate."

"When we were door knocking, we just did well. But we were getting to know one another on both the professional and a little bit of a personal level," she continues.

Jarvis adds she never viewed Rose as a “close friend," explaining: “Our relationship was very superficial, but we worked well together for a time. Then things changed. Things happen, and some of that's not going to obviously ever be on camera, but it needed to happen."

The demise of their friendship and working relationship wasn’t a shock for Rose either.

"It wasn't a surprise, because of all of the events that happened,” she explains. “I think everything was meant to be, and I just don't think we're meant to work together.”

The two realtors are currently not on speaking terms. But just because they’re flying solo now doesn’t mean their business is hurting.

According to Rose, the realtor has sold four houses this year and currently has an $8.7 million listing in San Diego, as well as a $7 million listing in Huntington Harbor in Orange County.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Selling the OC are now available to stream on Netflix.