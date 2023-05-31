'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani Says the Cast Pays for Their Own Show Wardrobe and Glam: 'We Turn It Up'

"I dress and style myself. That's why if you see me looking crazy, it's my fault and my fault only," Lazkani said on TikTok

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 31, 2023 03:04 PM
Amanza Smith Feud with Chrishell Stause
Photo:

Mark Seliger / Netflix Â© 2023

Selling Sunset is about fashion as much as it's about real estate these days.

And as the show progresses, it seems like the stars are on a mission to outdo themselves again and again. Hello, solid gold vagina purse!

However, despite the designer ensembles that keep viewers engaged episode after episode, the relators-turned-reality-stars don't actually get a budget from production for their 'fits. It's all on them to glam it up and show out, according to Chelsea Lazkani.

In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the season 5 addition answered the burning question, "Do we get a wardrobe budget on Selling Sunset?" and what she had to say might surprise you.

After listing a group of questions she and her castmates get asked a lot — including if they have glam teams, stylists or wardrobe budgets — Lazkani said: "We do not get a wardrobe or glam budget; this is very standard in reality TV; this is reality TV, you come as you please."

PEOPLE reached out to Netflix to verify Lazkani's comments but did not immediately receive a response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selling Sunset
Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

The British bombshell then added, "On Selling Sunset, we definitely turn it up for y'all, we turn it up, we are definitely glam girls, we love to be in glam, we love to bring the fashion, so we get glam to film, for the most part, every single time and it is out of our own pockets.

She added, "No wardrobe budget, no one pays for our glam, nobody pays for our outfits, some of the girls have stylists, I, myself, do not. I dress and style myself. That's why if you see me looking crazy, it's my fault and my fault only."

She told the 2.1 million viewers that "in the real world, you know, I'm probably just gonna throw on a hoodie and chill in the house."

Chelsea Lazkani vagina themed purse on Selling Sunset

courtesy netflix

Some of the most over-the-top looks from this season have come from Lazkani herself, like the aforementioned solid gold vagina purse that she carried to a broker's open house in the latest season's first episode.

The purse in question was a gold leaf and gold-plated metal Stef Van Looveren design that featured a hyper-realistic 3D vagina that she paired with an all-white porcelain corset made by Nicole Moan and "one of a kind" gold earrings and rings made by Rebekah Kosonen Bide.

Other than the NSFW look, Lazkani also made memes and headlines when she walked into a meeting with her coworker Nicole Young wearing the tiniest Diesel belt-skirt, which she almost couldn't sit down in. 

Related Articles
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk Split After 10 Months Together
exclusive photo diary with Halima Aden from Cannes credit Tiziano D
Model Halima Aden Brings PEOPLE Inside Her Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the SiriusXM Studios Interview
Chrishell Stause Reveals Why She Hasn't Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring from G Flip
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere Tout
Camila Cabello Twinned with Shawn Mendes While Wearing the Lululemon Belt Bag You See Everywhere
Cher in Clueless and Amanda Seyfried - matching outfits
Amanda Seyfried Channels Cher from ‘Clueless’ in Yellow Plaid Short Suit While Out in New York City
Nicole Young Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset
Chrishell Stause Clarifies She Is ‘Pro Shroom and Weed’ After Accusing Costar of Drug Use
Christie Brinkley attends Pet Life Unlimited Furever Young Senior Dog Adoption Event In NYC at Animal Haven on May 23, 2023 in New York City
Christie Brinkley Feels ‘Strong’ at 69: ‘The Number Doesn’t Match My Spirit’ (Exclusive)
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna's Signature 'Do Was Sparked by a Breakup — and Her Infamous Lips Were Inspired by 'Beaches'
Hailee Steinfeld at the premiere of Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kate Beckinsale attending the screening of 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' and red carpet at Palais Des Festivals in Cannes
Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her from Embarrassing Bodysuit Mishap in Cannes
Peter King make up artist for the little mermaid
Melissa McCarthy’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Calls Ursula Backlash 'Ridiculous'
Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off short summer haircut: all ready for the holiday weekend
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Off Short Summer Haircut: 'All Ready for the Holiday Weekend'
January Jones haircut
January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!
Bella Thorne engaged Mark Emms
Get an Up-Close Look at Bella Thorne's Emerald-Cut Engagement Ring from Fiancé Mark Emms
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID
'The Little Mermaid' Hairstylist Spent 'at Least $150,000' on Halle Bailey's Ariel Hair
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha Says She Tells Her Daughter Her Job as a Model Is a ‘Talent Show’ (Exclusive)