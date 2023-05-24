'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says She's Like a Plastic Surgery 'Guinea Pig': 'What Haven't I Done?'

Bre Tiesi opened up on social media about all the cosmetic procedures she's had done, including a nose job, breast implants, filler and Botox

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on May 24, 2023 10:39 AM
Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi. Photo: Tasia Wells/Getty

Bre Tiesi has no shame when it comes to the plastic surgery she’s had done over the years.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star opened up about all the cosmetic procedures she’s had during a Q&A on her Instagram Story.

“What all have you got done? What's your favorite treatment," one of her followers asked before Tiesi, 32, responded, “What haven't I got done?”

“I am down to do anything and try anything,” she proudly shared. “I have had my nose done. I have had my boobs done. I've done filler, I have done Botox. I've tried literally everything. Kybella, Morpheus, like I just did a CO2 laser. I've done a ton of lasers." 

"My best friend Chloe and I are like the guinea pig for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever," the real estate agent added while pointing at her face.

Tiesi has always been transparent about the work she’s gotten done.

Last year, the former model posted a video on YouTube documenting her visit with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher as she got her second breast augmentation, telling her fans that she first got implants when she was 18.

“I got them done when I was really young,” she explained. “At that time I was like 100 lbs. and now I’m like 130 lbs. and I’m in my 30s so I filled out a lot, my body’s changed a lot so I wanted to balance out a little more.”

“I’ve always just wanted to feel more feminine and everything to fit my body naturally looking, not like super overly enhanced,” Tiesi added. “Growing up I was super fit and lean and skinny and I had no boobs whatsoever and I felt like I wasn’t ladylike and I just wanted some tatas.”

