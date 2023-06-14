'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith In 'Massive Pain' from Surgery After Blood Infection: 'Hanging in There'

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith is “hanging in there” as she continues to battle osteomyelitis — a painful infection that spread from her blood to her spine.

“Just a little update. I am in massive pain, but pain medicine is very wonderful when it kicks in because it helps so much,” she posted to her Instagram stories Tuesday from her hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the week, the Netflix star revealed that she had been getting intravenous antibiotics every four hours for ten days, but ended up undergoing surgery to remove the infection from her spine that wasn’t improving with the medication.

And while she says she’s now healing, Smith said that “I still have an infection [in] a little bit higher portion of my spine, but it’s on the front of the spine so the procedure or surgery that they would have to do to remove it is quite risky.”

Amanza Smith. Instagram/amanzasmith

Smith then had to cut her update short, posting a story captioned, “Gonna sign off for a bit. This pain is no bueno!”

After sharing well wishes from concerned fans, the 46-year-old posted a more positive update on her condition Wednesday.

“I’m feeling great. I can stand up, I can walk to the bathroom — very important.”

Smith, who appeared more upbeat and joked with her off-camera nurse, Jamie, also gave an update on the infection in her spine.

Amanza Smith. Amanza Smith/Instagram

“They would actually have to like, go through the side and remove a rib to get to it…but they decided it’s such a small spot that the risk is a little bit more dangerous than the reward,” Smith shared while undergoing more intravenous antibiotics, which she says doctors are hoping will help clear up the remaining infection.

She’s previously praised her doctors, saying “the good thing about all of this” is that her medical team is “right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”

Smith is keeping her spirits up while she continues to recover, sharing a positive quote as she continues to heal.

“Sometimes when you’re in a dark place you think you’ve been buried but actually you’ve been planted! If you’re in a dark place, or you’re feeling low, it’s only up from there, so push through and the beautiful flower of abundance and health and goodness on the other side, it’s going to be so worth it!”

Next up for the reality star? Changing her blue flowered pajamas — and taking a shower. “Goals!” she joked. “Hospital goals!”

