‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Says Her Spinal Surgery Was 'Absolutely Perfection'

The reality star is “in a great deal of pain” but “grateful” as she recovers from spinal surgery for osteomyelitis

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on June 19, 2023 03:09PM EDT
Amanza Smith gave a brief — but positive — update on her condition Sunday after undergoing spinal surgery for a second time.

“The surgery went better than it could have even gone,” the Selling Sunset realtor said in an Instagram post filmed from her hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Netflix star, 46, is suffering from osteomyelitis, a painful infection that spread from her bloodstream to her spine. As she explained in an earlier post, “Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection, and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria.”

But the surgery, as she said, was “absolutely perfection.”

“They were able to remove infection, not just [from] my bone but from the risky areas around it that could have potentially [affected] my organs, so I’m grateful.”

The condition was discovered after Smith had an MRI and CT scan when she felt “something wrong” with her “lower back.” She was admitted to the hospital and put on intravenous antibiotics to stop the infection.

However, Smith ended up needing surgery to remove the infection from her spine.

She had said her doctors had initially hoped to avoid a second surgery, as it was “quite risky” due to the location of the infection.

Still, she was upbeat about the decision to proceed with the second procedure. 

Instagram post of Amanza Smith update on her health condition after battling osteomyelitis

Amanza Smith/Instagram

“I am in good spirits and positive that I will come out 💯 percent after healing in 3/4 months. Life is a journey,” Smith posted on Instagram on Saturday, along with a thumbs-up selfie. “This is just another part of my already very colorful story, and I’m going to use it to inspire others to keep pushing through!”

While recovering, Smith said she opted to do an instagram post to update everyone who had reached out to her.

“Please know that I’m okay. I’m just human and in a great deal of pain, and it’s not the time for me to be responding to everyone, so I’m leaving it in here because we have Instagram,” she said. 

And although she cheekily admitted, “I’m grateful and high as a kite from pain medicine,” the reality star shared, “That’s why I can barely talk or keep my eyes open, but I’m still — even with that — in a great deal of pain”

Smith ended her video with a positive message: “Thank you guys for the thoughts and prayers. I’m going to get through this.”

