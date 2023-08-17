‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’ Announces Second Season Premiere Date

The Netflix series, which follows the Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team of realtors, returns Sept. 8

Published on August 17, 2023 01:08PM EDT



Netflix

Selling the OC is back for another season of drama. 

The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team of realtors are gearing up for a second season of the Selling Sunset spinoff, and on Thursday, Netflix revealed the new episodes are set to debut on Friday, Sept. 8. 

The show’s synopsis says that “reputations, romances and relationships are on the line” for the  group of California real estate agents. “These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.”

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, founders of the Oppenheim Group, are returning for the eight-episode season, along with agents Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.




The show first premiered in August 2022. It was renewed for a second and third season back in January.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in September 2022, Jason opened up about the complicated relationships between his Orange County agents, and how they like to stir the pot even more than the Selling Sunset cast does.

"They don't all like each other," the luxury broker revealed of his then-fresh set of agents. "I think there's just a lot more drama and interpersonal issues between the agents. They find themselves in an office working together, but I don't know if they necessarily would've chosen each other as friends," he added.




The stars of the show claimed that the drama that unfolds on screen is true to life in an August 2022 interview with PEOPLE ahead of the show’s release.

Brindle said the storylines were authentic, telling PEOPLE, "That's what our lives are actually like.

"No one was putting on a show, we are ourselves," she added. "The drama is real, the properties are there, the views are stunning." 

Adding cameras to the mix "raised the stakes" for the agents, with Gio Helou admitting that "once those cameras are rolling, then everything just gets heightened: emotions, the competition, the spiciness of it all."

