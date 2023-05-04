Season 6 of Selling Sunset may just be the juiciest yet.

In the trailer above, premiering exclusive with PEOPLE, two new agents arrive at the Oppenheim Group office, and fresh blood brings new alliances — and new rivalries.

Any fans worried about a lack of drama after the exit of series villain Christine Quinn, can rest easy. Newcomers Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young immediately butt heads with the Netflix hit’s original stars.

Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim will all be back for the 11-episode season premiering May 19.

Netflix

“I don’t think the O Group is ready for me," says Tiesi in the clip, as she aims to make a grand entrance with a larger-than-life listing. But the drama kicks off immediately, as her client admits that another Oppenheim agent has already reached out to him.

While her rival remains a mystery in the trailer, the scene cuts to Hernan as she vents to Lazkani: “We have some bad f—ing eggs in the office.”



Stause finds a new enemy in Young. The 8-year veteran of the Oppenheim Group but new cast member claims in a confessional that "Chrishell will do anything that will benefit her." In another scene, she tells Stause to her face, "You took credit for two listings that I sold."



Stause doesn't deny the claim, but counters that Young is "out to get me and I want to get to the bottom of it," adding in a later scene, “Nicole, I’m not scared of you at all.”

Netflix

Lazkani finds herself in hot water after she’s caught gossiping about the nature of Tiesi’s relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she had a baby boy in July.

“As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” she says, referring to Cannon’s 12 children with multiple partners.

Netflix



Tiesi then claps back at Lazkani, stating, “Who I have children with is my business. I don’t need a judge and a jury.”

Lazkani continues her rant, adding that she gets “triggered” by “things that I don’t understand or agree with," as a clip of Stause spending time with her partner of over a year, G Flip, is shown on screen. Stause and the Australian musician, who is non-binary, got together following her split from boss Jason Oppenheim. Their romance was documented on the show last season.

Netflix

The agency president has found love again too since that split. The trailer shows him having a rendezvous in Europe with his new flame, German model Marie-Lou Nurk, leaving Fitzgerald to hold down the fort — and put out any fires — while he’s gone.

Netflix

Though viewers can clearly expect the upcoming season, premiering May 19, to be jam-packed with bombshells and blow-ups, longtime fans will notice a few familiar faces are absent.

In May 2022, Quinn confirmed to PEOPLE that she decided to leave the Oppenheim Group in order to focus on her and her husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate venture, RealOpen.

Rich Fury/Getty

Quinn told PEOPLE at the time: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I don't think anyone actually thought...I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows."

In addition to Quinn, former Oppenheim Group agents Maya Vander and Vanessa Villela will not be returning for season 6.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres Friday, May 19 on Netflix.