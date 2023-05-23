'Selling Sunset's' Chelsea Lazkani Wears Golden 3D Vagina Purse in New Season

The British bombshell brought a totally NSFW bag to a broker's open house on the latest season's first episode

By Zizi Strater
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:14 PM
Chelsea Lazkani
Photo: Nino Munoz/Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani is bearing some blinged-out bits.

The Selling Sunset star picked a surprising choice of accessory to bring to a broker's open house on an episode of the latest season of Netflix's hit reality TV show.

The bag in question? A completely gold Stef Van Looveren design that featured a hyperrealistic 3D vagina at the center.

In 2020 and 2021, the Antwerp-based designer created a line of handbags "molded on a diverse range of real body types and depicting various types of genitalia" meant to provoke discussion about the distinction between gender and sex. The (NSFW) website shows the range of the collection, and though prices are not displayed, there is a field to pre-order your own.

Chelsea Lazkani vagina themed purse on Selling Sunset

courtesy netflix

Lazkani's bag, which is made of gold leaf and gold-plated metal, immediately caught the attention of her fashion-forward costars, many of whom decided to give it a feel before Lazkani handed it to boss Jason Oppenheim, joking, "I heard you haven't been getting much p----, so there you go."

To complement the art piece, Lazkani selected an all-white porcelain corset made by Nicole Moan and "one of a kind" gold earrings and rings made by Rebekah Kosonen Bide. She gave a better look at the whole ensemble on Instagram with a heartfelt caption about finding independent designers who helped her bring her personal taste to life.

"This season, I chose to work with so many independent designers whose design embodies my own personal taste in fashion," she wrote. "Showcasing their beautiful pieces is but one way to show my gratitude for their incredible work. ❤️.”

Chelsea Lazkani vagina themed purse on Selling Sunset

courtesy netflix

The look was a hit with fans and costars alike, many of whom left notes for the star on her post. Chrishell Stausse said she had "Never been so obsessed with a look EVER🔥👏👏👏👏🔥," a fan said it was a "work of art," and Emma Hernan said it was "My favorite purse."

Lazkani isn't the first celeb in 2023 to push the boundaries with vagina-inspired fashion.

Recently Christina Aguilera rocked a nail set with what looked like vaginas on each of her fingers while appearing on the podcast Call Her Daddy.

When the host Alex Cooper kicked off the sexually charged episode by asking about the manicure, asking the pop star, "'I'm staring at your nails, what's happening? Is that a vagina?"

Aguilera responded, "Oh yes, they're so fun," before adding, "It's open to interpretation; it could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know."

