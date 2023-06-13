The Cast of 'Selling Sunset' Then and Now

See how the lives of these L.A.-based luxury realtors have evolved since they first stepped in front of cameras for the hit reality show.

Big players like Christine Quinn , Maya Vander and Brett Oppenheim have departed from the show. Families have grown, relationships have blossomed and friendships have soured. The only thing that's been consistent throughout all six installments? The drama.

From their partners to their careers, the stars of Selling Sunset have endured some major changes since the Netflix series launched in 2019.

01 of 14 Chrishell Stause Chrishell Stause. Courtesy of Netflix (2) Selling Sunset opened with the arrival of a new Oppenheim Group real estate agent — Chrishell Stause. At the time, the former soap opera actress was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley. They would split up in November 2019, just eight months after the reality show premiered on Netflix. Following her divorce, Stause dated her costar and boss, Jason Oppenheim from July to November 2021. In May 2022, the Netflix star confirmed she was in a relationship with Australian singer G Flip, following months of speculation. The two were married in May 2023, in a secret Las Vegas ceremony.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, the reality star reflected on how G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, changed her outlook on dating saying her attraction to the singer "opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."



02 of 14 Christine Quinn Christine Quinn. Courtesy of Netflix; Jerod Harris/Getty Images Since her early episodes on Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn has gotten married, published a book, exited the Netflix reality series and launched her own real estate venture with her husband. Just after the May 2022 release of her tell-all text How to Be a Boss Bitch, Quinn spoke to PEOPLE about leaving the Oppenheim Group before the show's season 6. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage," she said, referring to her crypto-based company, RealOpen. Quinn runs the business with her husband Christian Dumontet, whom she married in 2019. Their elaborate, gothic wedding ceremony was shown on season 3 of Selling Sunset. In May 2021, Quinn and the tech entrepreneur welcomed a son, Christian Georges Dumontet.

03 of 14 Jason Oppenheim Jason Oppenheim. Netflix, Adam Rose/Netflix Since the series first aired, agency head Jason Oppenheim has been in a couple of different relationships. After dating Stause, he struck up a romance with model Marie Lou Nurk in July 2022, though they split after 10 months.

04 of 14 Mary Fitzgerald Mary Fitzgerald. Courtesy of Netflix (2) When Selling Sunset fans first met Mary Fitzgerald, she was dating French model Romain Bonnet. By the show's third episode, Fitzgerald and her French model beau were engaged and they tied the knot with a quiet ceremony in the fall of 2019. The two Oppenheim Group employees (Bonnet works as a project manager for the agency) moved into a new L.A. home in early 2021. As the seasons have passed by, Fitzgerald's platonic relationships have endured their own shifts. She's had an irreconcilable falling out with former costar and friend Christine Quinn, and in the most recent season, Fitzgerald went head-to-head with her ex-turned-best friend, Jason Oppenheim.

05 of 14 Heather Rae El Moussa Heather Young. Courtesy of Netflix (2) Heather Rae El Moussa's life has also seen some major changes since the show's debut. In October 2021, she married HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and the couple welcomed a son, Tristan, in January 2023. In addition to having a little one of her own, Heather has become an active stepmom to Tarek's daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

06 of 14 Maya Vander Maya Vander. Courtesy of Netflix (2) Maya Vander stepped away from Selling Sunset after the show's fifth season, but that doesn't mean her life slowed down. In fact, the Israeli native – who revealed she was pregnant with her first baby early on in season 1 – is now a mother of three. Her son Aiden, 4, and daughter Elle, 3, were joined by rainbow baby, Emma, in May 2023. Vander shares all three with her husband David Miller. The former Selling Sunset star now resides in Miami full time and runs her own real estate firm, The Maya Vander Group. Though her days on the show are behind her, the luxury agent recently told PEOPLE that she's still in the loop when it comes to Selling Sunset drama: "Somehow I know everything, even though I'm in Miami," she said in September 2022.

07 of 14 Davina Potratz Davina Potratz. Courtesy of Netflix; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Davina Potratz exited the Oppenheim Group after season 3 to work for rival agency Douglas Elliman, but her place on Selling Sunset remained. She eventually returned to her original brokerage, though her tendencies for stirring drama were unchanged. In season 5, Potratz clashed with newcomer Chelsea Lazkani and continued to butt heads with Christine Quinn. While she's still billed as a cast member is season 6, Potratz is far less involved in the main storylines of the show's most recent installment.

08 of 14 Amanza Smith Amanza Smith. Courtesy of Netflix; Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Amanza Smith — who was an interior designer for staged homes sold by the Oppenheim Group — went through a major life transformation right as she became a main cast member in season 2. The reality TV star became a single mom of two after her ex-husband, former NFL player Ralph Brown, disappeared without a trace and she was granted full custody. Brown's disappearance became a storyline on the hit reality series as he went missing two weeks after Smith started filming. In 2022, Smith told PEOPLE that she was in a relationship, though she was not ready to reveal her boyfriend's identity at the time. In addition to her tumultuous home life, Smith has also experienced health scares. She had a cancer scare during season 6, though she later announced on Instagram that she received benign biopsy results. A month later, in June 2023, the real estate agent was hospitalized for back pain related to a blood infection.

09 of 14 Emma Hernan Emma Hernan. Courtesy of Netflix; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Model-turned-realtor Emma Hernan was an agent at the Oppenheim Group for several years before she joined the cast in season 4. Ahead of her debut appearance on the show, Hernan told PEOPLE that she was confident in her relationships with her fellow leading ladies, since they were already working together beforehand. However, her allegation that Quinn bribed a client with $5,000 to quit working with her set off an explosive tension between the two.

10 of 14 Vanessa Villela Vanessa Villela. Patrick Wymore/Netflix; Frazer Harrison/WireImage Vanessa Villela joined Selling Sunset for its fourth and fifth season, but her career pivoted before season 6. The former actress revealed exclusively to PEOPLE she was returning to her old firm, The Agency, where she began her career selling homes. Before her decision to depart, Villela got married to Nick Hardy in September 2022 with an intimate San Diego wedding ceremony.

11 of 14 Chelsea Lazkani Chelsea Lazkani. Courtesy of Netflix; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Season 5 fresh face Chelsea Lazkani was quick to hop into group dynamics at the Oppenheim Group. She became tight pals with Christine Quinn and despite her departure, Lazkani claimed they remained close in May 2022. Her less positive interactions centered around season 6 newcomer Bre Tiesi and Davina Potratz, though Lazkani appeared to have reconciled with the latter by the time of her elaborate masquerade-themed 30th birthday bash. As for her relationship status, Lazkani has been married to Jeff Lazkani since 2017. They share two kids together: son Maddox, 4, and daughter Melia, 2.

12 of 14 Nicole Young Nicole Young. Courtesy of Netflix; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Nicole Young joined the main cast this year after holding a longtime spot as an Oppenheim Group agent, though season 6 wasn't her first time appearing on the show. Young can be spotted in a few episodes from earlier seasons. For example, she was Mary Fitzgerald's close colleague and confidante, and she officiated her wedding in season 2. Young told PEOPLE that she was originally meant to star in season 1, but backed out just before filming. She credits her husband, Brandon Young, for encouraging her to take the leap a few years later. Leading up to her starring debut, Young told PEOPLE she spoke to Fitzgerald "about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions." However, the veteran agent wasn't immune to feuds, as she fired up conflict with Chrishell Stause soon into her Selling Sunset tenure.

