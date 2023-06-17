'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Undergoes Second Surgery to Replace Part of Her Spine After Blood Infection

"I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria,” the reality star wrote on Instagram hours before going into the operating room

By Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on June 17, 2023 03:12PM EDT
Instagram post of Amanza Smith update on her health condition after battling osteomyelitis
Amanza Smith. Photo:

Amanza Smith/Instagram

Amanza Smith gave fans a new update on her health.

The Selling Sunset star, 46, posted an upbeat photo on Instagram on Friday, as she continues to recover from osteomyelitis, a painful infection that spread from her bloodstream to her spine. In the image, Smith can be seen lying in a hospital bed, as she smiles and gives a thumbs-up gesture to the camera. She revealed that she would be heading back into the operating room for a second surgery "in the next few hours" as doctors attempt to repair more of the damage in her spine.

“Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection, and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria,” she wrote in the photo's caption.

She then went on to share her “positive” outlook on her upcoming surgery and what she hopes people can take away from her story.

“I am in good spirits and positive that I will come out 💯 percent after healing in 3/4 months. Life is a journey,” she continued. “This is just another part of my already very colorful story, and I’m going to use it to inspire others to keep pushing through!”

She concluded her message by acknowledging all of the love and support she's received. “Thanking you all in advance for the well wishes, thoughts and prayers. I’ll see you all for an update very soon once the surgery is complete and I’m feeling social media friendly,” she wrote.

Last week, the reality star revealed that she had been diagnosed with osteomyelitis after getting an MRI and CT scan when she felt “something wrong” with her “lower back.” She was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and put on antibiotics but she ended up needing surgery to remove the infection from her spine.

“I’m feeling great. I can stand up, I can walk to the bathroom — very important,” she said in a Wednesday update after the initial surgery, though she noted that she anticipated a second surgery to remove another area of infection.

She explained, “I still have an infection [in] a little bit higher portion of my spine, but it’s on the front of the spine so the procedure or surgery that they would have to do to remove it is quite risky.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Smith has previously praised her doctors, saying “the good thing about all of this” is that her medical team is “right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”

As she continued to heal last week, the realtor shared an encouraging quote on Instagram about persevering amid tough times:

“Sometimes when you’re in a dark place you think you’ve been buried but actually you’ve been planted! If you’re in a dark place, or you’re feeling low, it’s only up from there, so push through and the beautiful flower of abundance and health and goodness on the other side, it’s going to be so worth it!” 

Related Articles
Amanza Smith
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith In 'Massive Pain' from Surgery After Blood Infection: 'Hanging in There'
'Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Hospitalized for Back Pain from Blood Infection
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Hospitalized for 'Excruciating' Back Pain from Blood Infection
Amanza Smith
Jason and Brett Oppenheim Visit ‘Selling Sunset’ Costar Amanza Smith in Hospital Amid 'Excruciating' Infection
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Alec Baldwin Details 'Incredibly Painful' Hip Replacement Recovery After Delaying Surgery for 2 Years
Kathy Griffin posts a tiktok video on her surgery and health procedures
Kathy Griffin Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Vocal Surgery to Help Regain Her Voice After Cancer
Amanza Smith 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Feb 2023
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Benign Biopsy: 'Grateful'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Returns to 'Today' for First Weather Report After Knee Surgery: 'We're Putting It to Use'
Melissa Gilbert attends The Paley Center For Media hosts "The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy Of Anne FranK" at The Paley Museum on December 14, 2022
Melissa Gilbert Hospitalized Due to Bug Bite: 'My Whole Upper Arm Was Swollen'
Amanza Smith Feud with Chrishell Stause
Amanza Smith Confirms 'Feud' with Chrishell Stause After Blocking Her and Shares Health Scare Update
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker during a Christmas caroling surprise
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Says He's 'Moving a Little Slowly' After Knee Surgery 
al-roker
Al Roker Is Taking Time Off for Knee Replacement Surgery, Enjoyed a 'Last Walk' Before the Procedure
Al roker
Al Roker Shares Video of Him Moving Around the Hospital 1 Day After Knee Replacement Surgery: 'Up and Walking'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Gives Recovery Update After Knee Replacement Surgery: 'This One Is a Little More Complicated'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrT6CEYPC6q/?img_index=1. Jenna Wolfe/Instagram
Jenna Wolfe Gives Update on Recovery After Mastectomy: 'I'm Getting There'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Mary Fitzgerald attends the Vivienne Tam show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Vivienne Tam )
'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Reveals She Had a Miscarriage: 'There's Still Hope'
iguana on branch
4-Year-Old Girl Contracts Rare Bacterial Infection from Iguana