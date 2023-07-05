'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith Finally Home After Month-Long Stay in Hospital for Blood Infection

After a weeks-long ordeal that left her in “excruciating” pain, Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith says she’s finally out of the hospital and “on the mend.”

The star of Netflix's real-estate reality show shared an update in her ongoing ordeal with osteomyelitis, a painful infection that spread from her bloodstream to her spine and caused her to have two operations to have diseased portions of her bones removed.

But after a month in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, she’s back home, according to an update shared on her Instagram stories.

“31 days later and I’m out!” she wrote. “Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend.”

Amanza Smith is home from a month-long ordeal with a painful blood infection. Amanza Smith/instagram

The post showed her sitting on a couch, clad in a Georgetown shirt and sweatpants, while a masked nurse held up her new antibiotic machine and explained how it worked.

Smith’s left arm, which was shown connected to intravenous tubes in earlier posts, was now covered with a white bandage.

A week before, she had shared an update that she was “getting stronger and can walk with a walker to the restroom and around the room a bit when my pain meds are allowing me to do so.” Adding that it was “Day 23,” she included a clip of herself entering a machine that appeared to be a CT scanner.



“Once we just get this pain under control I can possibly go home. Pray that this last scan is clear and this girl can possibly go home soon.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amanza Smith was hospitalized for a blood infection in June 2023. Amanza Smith/Instagram

It’s been a long, painful ordeal for the realtor, 46, who first started documenting her battle with osteomyelitis on June 11, when she shared she originally went to the hospital due to “a month of excruciating pain.”

Smith said she attributed the pain to a bulging disc. However, once in the hospital, doctors discovered “I had an infection in my blood that had caused a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis,” Smith shared.



The illness required her to have surgery to remove the infected parts of her spine. Although the first surgery didn’t resolve the entire infection, Smith explained, “I still have an infection [in] a little bit higher portion of my spine, but it’s on the front of the spine so the procedure or surgery that they would have to do to remove it is quite risky.”

However, antibiotics didn’t remedy the remaining infection, so Smith shared on June 16 that she would be undergoing a second procedure.

“Part of my spine has completely deteriorated due to the infection, and I’ll be getting a new vertebrae and a couple of screws and rods in my spine to replace what has been eaten away from the bacteria,” she wrote in the photo's caption.

And this time the surgery was “absolutely perfection,” she shared in a June 19 post. “They were able to remove infection, not just [from] my bone but from the risky areas around it that could have potentially [affected] my organs, so I’m grateful.”

Throughout the ordeal, Smith expressed thanks for her medical team, writing, “the good thing about all of this” is that her doctors were “right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”





