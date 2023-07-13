Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Seemingly Reconciles with Her Family After Longtime Legal Battle

It's a family reunion.

Chris Pérez, the husband of late icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, recently met up with the Quintanilla family during a visit to Corpus Christi, Texas.

On Wednesday, Pérez shared an Instagram post where he revealed he spent time with Selena's father, Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

"Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up?" Pérez wrote on Instagram, alongside two separate photos with Abraham and Suzette.

He added, "It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham. Can’t wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!"



The reunion comes two years after the end of Pérez's longtime legal battle with the Quintanilla family.

According to ABC7 News, Pérez had planned to turn his 2012 memoir To Selena, With Love into a miniseries, which Abraham was vehemently against.

Selena's father sued Pérez, along with the two companies that intended to turn the book into a TV show. The lawsuit claimed that following Selena's 1995 murder, her husband "signed a deal that gave all rights to Selena's likeness and name to her estate."

In 2017, a Texas judge ruled that the lawsuit could proceed, but lawyers for Pérez made a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed due to "free speech grounds."



From left: Selena's husband Chris Pérez, Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla III,, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla and Selena's mother and father Marcella Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. attend singer Selena Quintanilla being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2017. David Livingston/Getty

By 2021, Pérez tweeted that his legal battle with the Quintanilla family had been "amicably resolved."

"Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena," he wrote.

Quintanilla and Pérez eloped after briefly dating and had been married for three years before the Texas-born singer was murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in 1995.



After embezzling money from the singer, who hired her to watch over her clothing boutiques, Saldívar fatally shot Selena — just two weeks ahead of what would have been her 24th birthday, April 16.

Saldívar was charged with first-degree murder and was found guilty in October 1995. She was sentenced to life in prison without possibility for parole.

The Queen of Tejano Music was killed before her highly anticipated English album Dreaming of You was finished. It posthumously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained on the list for 49 weeks. Her song "Dreaming of You" subsequently peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 and charted for 20 weeks.



