Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Seemingly Reconciles with Her Family After Longtime Legal Battle

The husband of the late singer shared that he was "catching up" with the family on Instagram and that he "can't wait to come back and visit"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reunites With Her Family
Selena Quintanilla; Chris Perez. Photo:

Arlene Richie/Getty; Barbara Laing/Getty

It's a family reunion.

Chris Pérez, the husband of late icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, recently met up with the Quintanilla family during a visit to Corpus Christi, Texas.

On Wednesday, Pérez shared an Instagram post where he revealed he spent time with Selena's father, Abraham Isaac Quintanilla Jr., and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

"Made a drive to Corpus today. Guess where I ended up?" Pérez wrote on Instagram, alongside two separate photos with Abraham and Suzette.

He added, "It was so good to see everyone and see the amazing operations of Q. Productions but, more importantly, catching up with Suzette and Abraham. Can’t wait to come back and visit with the fam! Good times!"

The reunion comes two years after the end of Pérez's longtime legal battle with the Quintanilla family.

According to ABC7 News, Pérez had planned to turn his 2012 memoir To Selena, With Love into a miniseries, which Abraham was vehemently against.

Selena's father sued Pérez, along with the two companies that intended to turn the book into a TV show. The lawsuit claimed that following Selena's 1995 murder, her husband "signed a deal that gave all rights to Selena's likeness and name to her estate."

In 2017, a Texas judge ruled that the lawsuit could proceed, but lawyers for Pérez made a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed due to "free speech grounds."

Selena's widower Chris Perez, musician/Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla III,, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla and Selena's mother and father Marcella Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. attend singer Selena Quintanilla being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017 in Hollywood, California
From left: Selena's husband Chris Pérez, Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla III,, Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla and Selena's mother and father Marcella Samora and Abraham Quintanilla Jr. attend singer Selena Quintanilla being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2017. David Livingston/Getty

By 2021, Pérez tweeted that his legal battle with the Quintanilla family had been "amicably resolved."

"Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena," he wrote.

Quintanilla and Pérez eloped after briefly dating and had been married for three years before the Texas-born singer was murdered by her fan club president Yolanda Saldívar in 1995.

After embezzling money from the singer, who hired her to watch over her clothing boutiques, Saldívar fatally shot Selena — just two weeks ahead of what would have been her 24th birthday, April 16.

Saldívar was charged with first-degree murder and was found guilty in October 1995. She was sentenced to life in prison without possibility for parole.

The Queen of Tejano Music was killed before her highly anticipated English album Dreaming of You was finished. It posthumously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained on the list for 49 weeks. Her song "Dreaming of You" subsequently peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 and charted for 20 weeks.

Related Articles
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Celebrates 'Craaaaazzzyyy' Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Nominations: 'I'm So Grateful'
Original Maroon 5 Drummer Ryan Dusick Felt 'Misdirected Anger' After Being Kicked Out of Band
Original Maroon 5 Drummer Ryan Dusick Felt 'Misdirected Anger' After Being Kicked Out of Band (Exclusive)
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J and Boyfriend Chanan Colman Enjoy Wimbledon Day Date 2 Months After Becoming Parents
Aqua perform at Fabrique on May 27, 2023 in Milan
Aqua Perform Rare US Shows — and Pose with Paris Hilton — as 'Barbie Girl' Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Adam Lambert Says He's 'Flattered' by Lil Nas X Crediting Him with Opening Doors for Gay Performers
Adam Lambert Says He's 'Flattered' by Lil Nas X Crediting Him with Opening Doors for LGBTQ+ Pop Stars
Britney Spears, The Woman In Me Book Cover
Everything to Know About Britney Spears’ New Memoir
Christine McVie's Unreleased Track 'Little Darlin' Available on What Would've Been Her 80th Birthday
Listen to the Late Christine McVie's Unreleased 'Little Darlin'' on What Would Have Been Her 80th Birthday
Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles
Zayn Malik Says He Wanted to Be the First from One Direction to Go Solo After He and Bandmates 'Got Sick of Each Other'
Rod Stewart performs at Spark Arena on April 09, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand
Rod Stewart Brings 94-Year-Old Sister on Stage for Surprise Duet During Final UK Tour Date
Yolanda Hadid and Zayn Malik on Call Her Daddy Podcast
Zayn Malik Says He Believes He 'Dealt with' 2021 Yolanda Hadid Incident in the 'Best Way'
Britney Spears Says Hard Work and 'a Lot of Therapy' Led to Her Upcoming Memoir: 'You Guys Better Like It'
Britney Spears Says Hard Work and a 'Lot of Therapy' Led to Her Upcoming Memoir: 'You Guys Better Like It'
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves To Be Hit' Following Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Britney Spears Says 'No Woman Ever Deserves to Be Hit' After Victor Wembanyama Security Scuffle
Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin's Handwritten Will Found in Sofa Ruled Valid in Court After Family Dispute
Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
Lil Nas X Stopped by Norwegian Police After Riding Scooter Through Tunnel: Report
Ryan Gosling's Performance of 'Barbie' Ballad Was His Idea, Mark Ronson Says
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Ballad Performance Was His Idea, Mark Ronson Says
Ed Sheeran performs
17 People at Pittsburgh Ed Sheeran Concert Taken to Hospital amid Extreme Heat