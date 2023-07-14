Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Dyes Her Hair Purple for Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’

Don't worry, Gracie said she would do the same for her sister!

By
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on July 14, 2023 02:07PM EDT
Gracie; Selena Gomez; Taylor Swift
Gracie; Selena Gomez; Taylor Swift. Photo:

Selena Gomez Instagram; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, is nothing if not a huge Taylor Swift fan!

In an Instagram video shared by Gomez on Thursday, Gracie is sitting on the couch wearing a black shirt with newly dyed purple hair in honor of Swift's re-released album Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The caption reads “Speak now” along with “When your friends are cooler than you.”

“Why did you dye your hair purple?” an off-camera Gomez asks her 10-year-old sister, who replies with, “for Speak Now.” 

“Will you ever dye [your hair] for my album?” Gomez asks. Gracie responds, “Sure, I will,” before the siblings break out in laughter.

When Swift performed in Arlington, Texas, for her Eras Tour, she surprised Gracie by approaching her at the end of her stage’s runway, giving her the hat she was wearing during her Red hit “22.” The exchange was filmed by fans at the concert.

Gracie was dressed in a purple outfit that echoes Swift’s Speak Now era, as she watched the star who came down the runway with a hat in hand. Gracie gave Swift a friendship bracelet in return, making the singer smile.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Selena Gomez and Gracie Elliot Teefey attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The sweet concert scene happened just a few weeks after Swift officially kicked off her series of shows in Glendale, Ariz. And while many celebrities showed up to cheer for the Grammy winner, the Texas gig saw her good friend Gomez being as supportive as ever.

Gomez and Swift have a long-lasting friendship that began when they were both dating a Jonas brother in 2008. Since then, they’ve featured in music videos together, celebrated birthdays, praised each other’s albums on social media, and had moments where they’ve clapped for each other in the crowd of award shows.

"She played me Fearless before it came out," Gomez said in a 2019 interview with 103.5 KTU's Carolina with Greg T. in the Morning. "And I remember that feeling because ever since then, we have been best friends. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is such a beautiful … it's just so great."

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (L) and Selena Gomez perform onstage during Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 26, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)
Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty for TAS

In Gomez's cover story with WSJ. Magazine in 2020, both stars opened up about their long-lasting friendship. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," Swift said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Swift previously gushed about Gomez’s song, “Lose You to Love Me,” saying it’s “the best thing she’s ever done.”

“She’s just the best,” Swift said. “I’m really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they’ve had to go through, and they can process that and make art that’s going to help other people, that’s what kind of song this is. I’m stoked.”

