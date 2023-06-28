Selena Gomez is shouting out her Only Murders in the Building costars!



The actress, 30, called Steve Martin and Martin Short her “favorite people” as she posted a photo of herself with the legendary comic actors on Instagram on Tuesday, ahead of season 3 of the Emmy-winning series.

“Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming August 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu,” Gomez teased in her caption.

In the photo, Gomez — who plays Mabel in the series — was crouched in between her costars with her hands underneath her chin. Martin, 77, and Short, 73, both appeared delighted by the cosy snap, sporting big grins as they posed with the actress.



Earlier this month, Gomez opened up about how working alongside veterans Martin and Short over the last two years has impacted the way she views her career and self-worth.

"I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I'd be a little lonely because I'd be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom," she told The Wrap. "And the moment I got on set they made me feel included.

“Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they've helped me sharpen my skills," the actress continued.



The third season of the series began filming in January 2023, though at that time, a release date had not yet been announced. It was, however, revealed that the new season's upcoming cast will include Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams. A new season 3 teaser in March gave fans a sneak peak of Rudd and Streep in their roles.

Then, in April 2023, Gomez announced filming for season 3 had wrapped.

"I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream," she captioned a sweet photo with Streep on Instagram.

"I'll post more soon. But I'll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."







