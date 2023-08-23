Selena Gomez Uses 'Sex and the City' Audio to Tease New Song and Kim Cattrall Approves

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star teased her new music with a clip of 'Sex and the City' character Samantha Jones

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 01:19AM EDT
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic; Lia Toby/WireImage

Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall, who both star in New York City-set series, showed their mutual respect for each other in a brief social media interaction.

On Tuesday, Gomez, 31, teased the release of her single "Single Soon" by sharing a video of herself set to audio from Sex and the City. "Single Soon this Friday!" the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the post. Gomez confirmed "Single Soon" would be released on Aug. 25 earlier this month.

In the clip, Gomez used audio from the first season episode of Sex and the City, "Three's a Crowd." Cattrall's character Samantha Jones is heard chatting on the phone to an apparently overly eager suitor. Gomez mimed answering the phone as Samantha, replicating the character's familiar sing-song voice, "Hellooo?"

"It's over, I told my wife [about us]!" a disembodied male voice responded, to which Gomez's Samantha dismissed him with, "Who is this?" before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

The clip was then shared to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where it caught the attention of Cattrall, 67. The How I Met Your Father star re-posted the video.

"I approve this message," Cattrall wrote, adding a lipstick emoji.

Kim Cattrall poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards
Kim Cattrall said "I approve" to Selena Gomez's news of her new single.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

In "Three's a Crowd," Samantha becomes involved with a married man. Later in the episode, the married man calls and says he is willing to dump his wife to be with Samantha, but she is not interested in winning that romantic outcome.

While Gomez has kept busy of late with her acting on Only Murders in the Building, she has continued recording. “Single Soon” will be featured on her upcoming album, tentatively titled SG3.

Selena Gomez New Single
Selena Gomez's 'Single Soon' cover.

Courtesy of Interscope Records

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," Gomez wrote on social media. "Since I’m not quite done with SG3,  I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

The single will mark Gomez's first new music since the 2021 release of her Spanish-language EP Revelación.

Cattrall can next be seen on the season 2 finale of the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That... which airs Thursday, Aug. 24 on Max.

Related Articles
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy Announces First Solo Album in Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars
Guns N'Roses
Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N' Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of 'Bad Obsession' — Watch!
Britney Spears, Madonna
Madonna Kept Infamous 2003 VMAs Kiss with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera Confidential Before Show: Report
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like That..."
'And Just Like That...' Max Renews 'Sex and the City' Revival for Season 3 Ahead of Finale
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Demi Lovato and Karol G
Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids Revealed as 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Performers
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Announces Co-Headlining Tour with Reunited Fugees Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing
courtesy of Mohegan Sun Headline: Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Intimate Show at Mohegan Sun Arena
Jonas Brothers Celebrate Their Career with 'Unforgettable' Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Her First Song 'New Love': '19 Year Old Me Would Be Very Happy'
Taylor Swift Wrote David Harbour's Stepdaughter a Note After Eras Tour Show
David Harbour Says Taylor Swift Wrote 'Handwritten Letter' to His Stepdaughter — and Left Her 'Speechless'
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live
Jonas Brothers Get Emotional as They Dedicate Song 'Little Bird' to Late Daughter of Toronto Concertgoer
Demi Lovatoâs Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Note to Celebrate Her 31st
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jutes Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her: 'The Most Beautiful and Talented'
Lana del rey paris - works in alabama waffle store
Lana Del Rey Announces Limited Run of Fall U.S. Tour Dates
Sam Asghari attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Catches Copy of His Book Fan Throws at Him on Stage: 'You're Lucky I'm Quick'
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Yours Truly' with Live Performances and More