Selena Gomez to Host First Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Mental Health This Fall (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez is set to host a night of fun this fall — and it’s all for a good cause.

The Only Murders in the Building star announced Thursday that she will host her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles in October in support of youth mental health organizations.

The big night marks the first fundraising event hosted by Rare Beauty, the cosmetics company Gomez, 31, launched in 2020. The Rare Impact Fund is dedicated to addressing mental health stigmas, and expanding mental health services and education for young people worldwide.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez said in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

The event will take place on Oct. 4, and will bring 350 guests — including celebrities, philanthropists, mental health advocates and partners, supporters and grantees of the foundation — to Nya Studios in Hollywood for a night of speakers, entertainment and a live auction.

Selena Gomez at her documentary premiere in November 2022. Getty

Participants are set to include Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short and producer Marshmello, with whom she collaborated on the hit single “Wolves.” Additional performers and entertainment will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose,” Elyse Cohen, VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty, and President of the Rare Impact Fund. “This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world. With the support of our partners, donors, and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education.”

Gomez launched the Rare Impact Fund in 2020 with the goal of raising $100 million to address youth mental health (Rare Beauty donates 1% of sales directly to the fund). It currently supports 23 organizations around the world, and has helped more than 740,000 young people, 10,000 teachers and administrators and 367 educational systems since its inception.

The cause is personal for Gomez, who has openly discussed her bipolar disorder diagnosis and who shared her story in the documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. She was honored last year by the Ruderman Family Foundation with its 2022 Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for her work in raising awareness and changing the narrative surrounding mental healthcare.

All tickets for the benefit support the Rare Impact Fund, and can be bought here.

