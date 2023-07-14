Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She’s Single and is Shocked by ‘Rude’ Response’: ‘You Have Bad Taste’

Published on July 14, 2023
Selena Gomez isn’t impressed with TikTok’s reasoning as to why she’s single. 

The actress and singer, 30, played around with a fun filter on the social media platform Thursday that asks, “Why Am I Single?”

As Gomez tried out the filter, a number of suggestions started flashing up, including “Fear of Intimacy” and “You Don’t Believe in Online Dating,” before it settled on an explanation reading, “You Have Bad Taste.”  

A shocked Gomez gasped at the camera and turned to someone off-screen to express her surprise.

“Well thats rude tik tok,” the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the video.

“Well…” wrote fans in the comment section, while another added, “So true 😭😭.” A third wrote jokingly, “Same sis, same.” 

Gomez was romantically linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart in January after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together. She quickly silenced the rumors, however, when she confirmed she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post.

The actress and singer has also previously dated fellow singers The Weeknd and Justin Bieber

Last month, Gomez poked fun at the highs and lows of dating in another TikTok. While watching a soccer game with friends, she hilariously screamed to the athletes, "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." She captioned the clip, "The struggle man lol."

In May 2022, the musician opened up about her dating life during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint, where she confessed that she has no interest in dating apps and is "manifesting love."

"I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate," she said. "But at this point, I will take anyone."

In a January 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, she shared that she finds dating in Hollywood and the public eye “so cliché."  

"It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe,” said Gomez.

“You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun,” she continued. “But the problem with that is you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

