Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Support of New Track About 'Being Comfortable in Your Own Skin'

Selena Gomez is feeling the love on her new single.

Gomez, 31, released “Single Soon” on Friday, marking her first single since “My Mind & Me,” which she released alongside her Apple TV+ documentary in November.

She celebrated the release on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white shot from the song’s music video where she’s all smiles while surrounded by dancers.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!” she wrote in the caption before elaborating more on the song’s message.

“It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞.”

The song dropped several days after eagle-eyed fans began noticing flyers throughout the U.S. that read “Single Soon?” and even spotted a website — illbesinglesoon.com — that was linked to Gomez’s record label, Interscope Records.

She had been teasing as recently as June that new music was coming by posting on Instagram a carousel of photos of her in the studio. “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming,” she captioned the photos. “Even from Paris.”

Gomez said is a press statement about “Single Soon” that she “wanted to give her fans a fun end of the summer song to enjoy as they’ve been patiently waiting for new music."

She wrote on Instagram that she’s “not quite done” with her forthcoming album, but she wanted to give her fans a little something to ease the wait.

“I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” the Only Murders in the Building actress said.

Selena Gomez poses on set of the music video for her new song, "Single Soon". Selena Gomez Instagram

On the upbeat single about empowerment that is produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, Gomez sings: "I'm picking out this dress/ Trying on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon.



And the Rare Beauty founder even brought her younger sister, 10-year-old Gracie Teefey, in on the fun.

"Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all," Teefey said in the opening scene of the song’s music video, which Gomez shared a clip of on Instagram.



The video also features a cheeky Sex and the City reference as Gomez leaves a sticky note for her partner to find that breaks the news that she's dumped him. "I'm sorry I can't Don't hate me," she writes on the note — which is exactly what was written on a Post-it left for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in season 6 of the hit series.

A clip from Selena Gomez's new music video for her song "Single Soon". Selena Gomez/YouTube

Gomez has been giving fans brief glimpses and hints at her forthcoming album, which will be her first since Rare in 2020, which she followed up her Spanish language EP Revelación, which earned a best Latin pop album nomination at the 2022 Grammys.

Earlier this year, she told Vanity Fair that the overarching theme of her new music is “freedom.”

"The music I'm doing right now is about real things that I'm walking through,” she said. "It's really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness."

Prior to “Single Soon,” her latest release was a collaboration with Rema on “Calm Down.” The duo’s track hit No. 1 and recently went triple-platinum.

