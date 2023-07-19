Selena Gomez Just Teased a Major Blonde Hair Reveal on Instagram

Selena Gomez might be trying to find out if blondes really do have more fun.

On Sunday, the Only Murders in the Building actress posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that seemed typical at first glance. Hidden behind a cover photo that depicts Gomez, 30, posing with her typical dark locks are a few pictures that tease a complete blonde transformation.

The “Wolves” singer starts her multi-slide Instagram post wearing a colorblocked dress and bold gold accessories, but there is nothing out of the ordinary about her hair, which is dark and pulled back into an intricate braided style.

The next slide includes a selfie that leaves users wondering what Gomez’s hair looks like at all — the aggressive neon pink lighting where the singer snapped her picture makes her hair color almost completely indistinguishable. However, there is no denying that Gomez is full blonde in the next slide of her post.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The third slide depicts the “Lose You to Love Me” singer perched at a table wearing a sheer dress and classic red lip look — the perfect complement to her undeniably blonde hair that was styled into voluminous, Old Hollywood-inspired curls.

As if to prove her new hair was not just for the theatrics of the previous slide, Gomez added a fourth and final picture to her post, which shows the “Who Says” singer posing casually at home with the same blonde hair. The easygoing and informal mirror selfie shows the actress in full lounging attire — flannel pajama pants and slippers included.

It’s unclear whether Gomez is still rocking the blonde look, but for now, the blonde emoji Gomez used to caption her carousel seems to make the transformation Instagram official.

Perhaps the singer was inspired by her longtime best friend and iconic blonde herself, Taylor Swift. The two recently spent the Fourth of July together.

After the intimate Independence day bash, Gomez shared several Polaroid photos of herself, Swift and other attendees, including stylist Ashley Avignone, model Sydney Ness and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana. The photos included snapshots of the girl gang singing in the kitchen, sharing red, white and blue popsicles and sharing plenty of sweet hugs.

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals,” Gomez captioned the post. “I needed that.”

The 33-year-old Speak Now singer also posted her own collection of images to Instagram after hosting the party at her Rhode Island waterfront home. “Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Swift wrote — an apparent nod to the fact that most of the women in the post are not currently in relationships.

In January, Gomez was romantically linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together. She quickly silenced the rumors, however, when she confirmed she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Last week, the singer had a humorous encounter with a TikTok filter that was supposed to reveal “why she was single.” The filter flashed through a couple of options before finally landing on “You Have Bad Taste.”

A shocked Gomez gasped at the camera and turned to someone off-screen to express her surprise.

“Well thats rude tik tok,” the actress captioned her video.

