Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie

Selena Gomez will always be a Swiftie.

On Tuesday, Gomez, 31, took her younger sister Gracie, 10, to watch her BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and shared some highlights from the outing on her social media the same night.

In a sweet video shared on her Instagram Story, Gomez could be seen singing along to Swift’s track “Lover” as she hugged an emotional-looking Gracie in the crowd. The singer and actress also proved she’s her superstar bestie’s biggest fan by rocking a dark gray hoodie featuring the Eras Tour poster printed on the front for the concert.

Gomez showed off the sweatshirt as she flashed the peace sign for the camera and sported a backward cap in a snapshot posted on her Story.



Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez Instagram

The Only Murders in the Building star also revealed her impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets in another picture. “Thank you to the fans that traded with me,” she wrote over the Instagram Story photo.



The friendship between Gomez and Swift goes way back, with the pair first crossing paths in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas Brother. While Swift, 33, was in a relationship with Joe Jonas, Gomez dated his younger brother Nick Jonas.



Selena Gomez's Eras Tour friendship bracelets. Selena Gomez Instagram

Opening up about their close friendship in 2017, Gomez told KISS FM UK that the pair “just clicked.”

"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," she told the radio station. "It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

She then jokingly added, "It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."



Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The duo has also always shown their support for one another, but Gomez isn’t the only famous face to attend Swift’s tour during its leg LA leg, with Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Vanessa Bryant, Gayle King and Channing Tatum also showing they’re all Swifties.



Meanwhile, on Monday, Tiffany Haddish shared a video on Instagram that showed her dancing with actresses Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldaña during a Swift concert.

“Are we live? We’re live!” Diaz, 50, said as she danced.