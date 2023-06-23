Selena Gomez Snuck a Blonde Hair Picture Into Her Paris Instagram Photo Dump

The actress spent the past month in Paris filming her new movie 'Emilia Perez'

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Selena Gomez Blonde Look
Photo:

Instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez debuted a new hair color as she said goodbye to the French capital she has been calling home.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the 30-year-old actress snuck a picture of her platinum blonde hair into a series of photos during her time in Paris. Gomez, who was in the city of love filming her new crime musical Emilia Perez, posed in what seemed to be her trailer in an oversized black sweater and no pants.

She pouted as she took the mirror selfie, showing off her long red nails and a Louis Vuitton coffee cup on the counter — complete with an LV patterned straw. The singer’s shoulder-length blonde locks were casually flipped to the side, as her naturally darker roots peeked out. 

Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos

Selena Gomez Instagram

The photo dump was captioned: “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all 🤍”

The second picture in the series, the mysterious blonde image came after a cute snap of Gomez and her little sister Gracie getting ready to bite into an extra large croissant. Gomez sported a simple ponytail — and her usual chocolate brown hair — with a pair of small black sunglasses and chunky gold hoops.

She and her 9-year-old sibling wore matching cropped short-sleeve button-up blouses, Gomez’s white and Gracie’s blue, with large pockets in the front. The photo also gives a glimpse at the Only Murders in the Building star’s black Saint Laurent patent leather “Le 5 À 7” shoulder bag with a gold logo.

The other pictures feature Gomez and her friends in front of Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, in a recording studio and looking out at the city views — all with the Wizards of Waverly Place actress’ dark hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos

Selena Gomez Instagram

The movie Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are starring in — directed by Jacques Audiard — has been dubbed a crime musical and is currently in production. Audiard told Variety in January that he saw Emilia Perez as “an opera libretto in four acts.”

Gomez's new movie role and celebration of her European trip comes as she delighted fans with a candid admission about her dating status earlier this month.

In a TikTok video shared on June 8, the actress poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends, hilariously screaming to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." Gomez added in the caption: "The struggle man lol."

Related Articles
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo
Cindy Crawford Spring and Summer Fashion Shows, Paris, France - Oct 1996
Cindy Crawford Is ‘Suited Up for Summer’ in Epic Throwback Swimsuit Video
Teresa Giudice Has a Total Princess Moment: 'Feeling Glamorous'
Teresa Giudice Has a Total Princess Moment in Sheer Silver Gown: 'Feeling Glamorous'
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'
Kim Cattrall in rainbow dress for pride
Kim Cattrall Celebrates Pride Month with a Body-Hugging Rainbow Dress — See Her Look!
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon, engagement ring
Bethenny Frankel Defends Showing Off Her Massive Engagement Ring on Instagram: 'Thanks for Engaging'
Kim Kardashian & Hailey Bieber play Truth or Shot & make ice cream sundaes | WHOâS IN MY BATHROOM?
Hailey Bieber Reveals Kim Kardashian Was the ‘First Person’ She Called for Advice When She Started Developing Rhode
TV Anchor Natural Hair
TV Reporter Akilah Davis Wears Locs on Air After Hiding Natural Hair Under a Wig for Years: 'I Feel Powerful' (Exclusive)
Naomi Campell attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023
The Coolest Part of Naomi Campbell’s Louis Vuitton Show Look Was Actually Her Hair
Jennifer Connelly Flaunts Abs in Black Bikini
Jennifer Connelly Flaunts Her Abs in Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Happy First Day of Summer’
Smoke billows from rubbles of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris
Explosion in Paris Injures at Least 24, 4 Critical: Reports
Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom
Dua Lipa Dares to Bare in a $725 Polka-Dot Bikini from Her Versace Collection: 'My Summer Outfit'
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone, 76, Reveals the Drugstore Skincare Brand He Uses to Keep His Skin in ‘Good Shape’
Kim Kardashian Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Tracks at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Track at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Leni Klum
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Shares Candid Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram — See the Pic!
Katy Perry bangs
Katy Perry Debuts Baby Bangs While Celebrating the Anniversaries of Her Iconic Hits