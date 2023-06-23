Selena Gomez Snuck a Blonde Hair Picture Into Her Paris Instagram Photo Dump

Selena Gomez debuted a new hair color as she said goodbye to the French capital she has been calling home.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the 30-year-old actress snuck a picture of her platinum blonde hair into a series of photos during her time in Paris. Gomez, who was in the city of love filming her new crime musical Emilia Perez, posed in what seemed to be her trailer in an oversized black sweater and no pants.

She pouted as she took the mirror selfie, showing off her long red nails and a Louis Vuitton coffee cup on the counter — complete with an LV patterned straw. The singer’s shoulder-length blonde locks were casually flipped to the side, as her naturally darker roots peeked out.

Selena Gomez Instagram

The photo dump was captioned: “Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all 🤍”

The second picture in the series, the mysterious blonde image came after a cute snap of Gomez and her little sister Gracie getting ready to bite into an extra large croissant. Gomez sported a simple ponytail — and her usual chocolate brown hair — with a pair of small black sunglasses and chunky gold hoops.

She and her 9-year-old sibling wore matching cropped short-sleeve button-up blouses, Gomez’s white and Gracie’s blue, with large pockets in the front. The photo also gives a glimpse at the Only Murders in the Building star’s black Saint Laurent patent leather “Le 5 À 7” shoulder bag with a gold logo.

The other pictures feature Gomez and her friends in front of Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, in a recording studio and looking out at the city views — all with the Wizards of Waverly Place actress’ dark hair.

Selena Gomez Instagram

The movie Gomez and Zoe Saldaña are starring in — directed by Jacques Audiard — has been dubbed a crime musical and is currently in production. Audiard told Variety in January that he saw Emilia Perez as “an opera libretto in four acts.”

Gomez's new movie role and celebration of her European trip comes as she delighted fans with a candid admission about her dating status earlier this month.

In a TikTok video shared on June 8, the actress poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends, hilariously screaming to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." Gomez added in the caption: "The struggle man lol."