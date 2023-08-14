Selena Gomez Shares Toe-Tapping Tribute to Her 'Buddy' Steve Martin on His 78th Birthday

Selena Gomez is celebrating her costar Steve Martin on his birthday!

In honor of the Only Murders In The Building star turning 78, Gomez shared a tribute to her Instagram Story that highlighted some of her favorite moments with the actor.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Steve Buddy!” she captioned a video of their costar Martin Short asking the actor why he was sitting in a pew on the set of the Hulu show.

Martin shrugged and moved over to hilariously reveal a sign that read, “Please sit here.”

Selena Gomez's Instagram Story. Selena Gomez/Instagram

The next slide featured a clip of the Pink Panther star flexing his skills on the banjo. The two were seemingly hanging out in Gomez’ dressing room as Martin nodded his head and tapped his foot to the rhythm of the music.

Towards the end of the video, he flashed her a sweet smile before looking into the distance.

Steve Martin playing the banjo on Selena Gomez's Instagram Story. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Since starring in their binge-worthy murder mystery series, the trio have opened up about their close knit bond.

Back in August 2021, Gomez told PEOPLE about how the comedy legends instantly welcomed her into the fold.

"They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio," the Rare beauty founder gushed at the time. "They're just the best. They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met."

She continued, "I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like. I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Gomez, Martin and Short have all received critical acclaim for their performances in Only Murders in the Building. At the time of the show’s season 1 premiere, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared her shock to find out that the series had gotten such rave reviews.

"My friend sent me a picture that we got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and I just freaked out," Gomez said. "I don't know if something's going to be good — I do that all the time, with my music and everything. I just go with my gut, so I'm just so happy that people like it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu.