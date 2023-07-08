Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Photos with Nicola Peltz Beckham: 'When You Need Your Bestie'

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham are BFF goals!

The actress and singer, 30, shared posts on both Instagram and TikTok on Friday, in which she showcased her friendship with Peltz Beckham, 28.

An adorable TikTok video showed the two friends — who first started posting each other on social media toward the end of 2022 — in fits of laughter as they looked towards the camera.

Gomez held a glass of juice and leaned into and hugged Peltz Beckham, before the duo was surprised by a bang off-camera. Although the shock of the noise led the singer to fall backward on the couch, it didn’t curtail the friends’ laughter.

“When you need your bestie” the Only Murders in the Building wrote over the sweet clip.

Around the same time, Gomez also posted a series of snaps on Instagram that showed the two friends hanging out together.

In the first photo, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was captured laughing as Peltz Beckham made a cheeky kissing face at the camera, with her arm around her friend. Both wore swimwear and were wrapped in large towels.

Another shot showed the pair hugging as they posed together on a couch, sporting big smiles and looking cozy in large sweaters.

The final image appeared to be from an earlier swim session, as it showed the two friends posing together in swimwear on an outdoor couch, next to a pool.



Though Gomez didn’t add a caption to the post, Peltz Beckham quickly shared her appreciation for her bestie in the comments section, writing, “I love you so much!!”

While it's not clear exactly when the duo first met, they seemingly became fast friends after first sharing their friendship online in 2022, and have spent plenty of quality time together ever since.

Earlier this year, Gomez and Peltz Beckham celebrated the New Year's holiday with Peltz's husband Brooklyn Beckham at a resort in Mexico. "Fine calls us a throuple," Gomez joked in the caption of an Instagram photo from the trip.

Among the various hangouts documented on social media, the pals also attended Beckham’s soccer practice together in February, and in May, Gomez interviewed Peltz and Beckham, 24, for Wondermind — a hub for mental health content she co-founded.

During the Q&A, Gomez expressed just how much she loves being a part of a "throuple" with the married couple.

"Selena, we love you so much, you have no idea," Peltz Beckham responded. "I think we speak the same love language. We never really go out in L.A. We're always working or with the dogs. The best moments are just like when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody."

