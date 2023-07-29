Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in 'Randemz' Photo Series — See the Looks!

The actress and singer showed off her casual glam in candid photos shared on Instagram Friday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 09:55AM EDT
Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in Randemz Photo Dump.
Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

 Selena Gomez is effortlessly stylish.

The actress and singer, 31, shared a series of glam selfies taken in various settings in a post she captioned “Randemz” on Instagram Friday.

In one photo, Gomez sported heavy eyeliner and black nail polish as she held onto a cup of iced coffee. The Only Murders in the Building star wore her hair loosely in waves with pink clips. 

Gomez was next seen in a dimly-shot picture in full glam as she modeled a dramatic cat eye with sparkly eyeshadow while wearing a white slip robe and a couple of chain link necklaces. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in Randemz Photo Dump.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

A following mirror selfie taken by the Disney alum showed her sitting in a dressing room chair as she had long highlighted extensions in her hair. She sported a smoky eye and peach-toned lipstick, and wore another white robe. 

Gomez was also pictured sans make-up as she hung out with friends.

In one photo, she enjoyed dim sum in a restaurant with a friend as she wore glasses and had her hair tied back. Another snap showed Gomez posing with pals in a studio as she cuddled one of her dogs. 

The actress shared another make-up-free selfie as she sat in a vehicle with a pal, and a final selfie shared showed her lying in bed with her hand on her hair. 

Other photos included showed the star at a concert with a friend as she sported purple eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick and wore a gold sequinned top, walking down a hall indoors in a busy-printed red cardigan and white slippers.

Selena Gomez attends a private screening of "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me"

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Gomez's latest social media post came about after she marked her 31st birthday with a huge party with friends — which included pals Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera — earlier this week.

"31," Gomez wrote in a simple caption, sharing a carousel of photos from her party on Instagram.

Related Articles
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Is Completely Carefree While Skateboarding in a Bikini to Celebrate Leo Season
George Clooney and wife Amal are seen at the "Gatto Nero" restaurant in Como Lake.
Amal Clooney Sparkles in Silver During Date Night with Husband George Clooney on Lake Como
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Millie Bobby Brown Channels Her 'Ken-Energy' in Barbie Pink Makeup Selfie
Kim Kardashian New Short Hair Instagram Story
Kim Kardashian Debuts Shorter Bobbed Hairstyle in Bedroom Selfie
Kendall Jenner bikini
Kendall Jenner Wears a Teeny-Tiny String Bikini for a Lake Getaway with Friends
German supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz were captured in a passionate PDA display while enjoying some sightseeing during their romantic holiday.
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Pack On the PDA in Steamy Vacation Photos from the Italian Coast
Paulina Porizkova Brings New Boyfriend Jeff Greenstein to Book Signing in Atlanta â See Their Cute Date
Paulina Porizkova Brings New Boyfriend Jeff Greenstein to Her Book Signing in His Hometown — See Their Cute Date
Zaya Wade, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld attend Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu at the Malibu Pier on July 26, 2023
Gigi Hadid, Zaya Wade and More Stars Glam Up for Miu Miu Summer Club Beach Party in Malibu
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa Quietly Reacts to Selena Gomez's Birthday Tribute to Her on Instagram
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez Wishes Francia Raisa the 'Happiest of Birthdays' in Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ; Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Christina Aguilera Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday Party
Victoria Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show; Victoria Beckham Wears Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’
Blake Lively Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively Jumps Over Ropes at Kensington Palace to Fix Display of Her 2022 Met Gala Dress
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn