Selena Gomez Shares Stylish Selfies in 'Randemz' Photo Series — See the Looks! The actress and singer showed off her casual glam in candid photos shared on Instagram Friday By Escher Walcott Published on July 29, 2023 09:55AM EDT Selena Gomez is effortlessly stylish. The actress and singer, 31, shared a series of glam selfies taken in various settings in a post she captioned "Randemz" on Instagram Friday. In one photo, Gomez sported heavy eyeliner and black nail polish as she held onto a cup of iced coffee. The Only Murders in the Building star wore her hair loosely in waves with pink clips. Gomez was next seen in a dimly-shot picture in full glam as she modeled a dramatic cat eye with sparkly eyeshadow while wearing a white slip robe and a couple of chain link necklaces. A following mirror selfie taken by the Disney alum showed her sitting in a dressing room chair as she had long highlighted extensions in her hair. She sported a smoky eye and peach-toned lipstick, and wore another white robe. Gomez was also pictured sans make-up as she hung out with friends. In one photo, she enjoyed dim sum in a restaurant with a friend as she wore glasses and had her hair tied back. Another snap showed Gomez posing with pals in a studio as she cuddled one of her dogs. The actress shared another make-up-free selfie as she sat in a vehicle with a pal, and a final selfie shared showed her lying in bed with her hand on her hair. Other photos included showed the star at a concert with a friend as she sported purple eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick and wore a gold sequinned top, walking down a hall indoors in a busy-printed red cardigan and white slippers. Gomez's latest social media post came about after she marked her 31st birthday with a huge party with friends — which included pals Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera — earlier this week. "31," Gomez wrote in a simple caption, sharing a carousel of photos from her party on Instagram.