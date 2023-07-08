Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'

“I needed that,” Gomez said of the star-studded Independence Day gathering

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 01:46PM EDT
Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness. Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez celebrated her friends this 4th of July!

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared some sweet snapshots of herself and other guests of close friend Taylor Swift’s Independence Day bash.

Gomez posted several Polaroid photos of herself, Swift and other attendees, including stylist Ashley Avignone, Sydney Ness and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.

In one of the photos, the “Wolves” singer hugged the Speak Now songstress. In another, the bestie duo shared a red, white and blue popsicle.

Taylor Swift July 4th weekend with her girls
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness posing together at Swift's July 4 bash.

Instagram/taylorswift

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals,” Gomez captioned the post. “I needed that.”

On Friday, Swift, 33, shared a carousel of photos of the 4th of July celebration, which she hosted at her Rhode Island waterfront home.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Swift wrote — an apparent nod to the fact that most of the women in the post are not currently in relationships.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s carousel included a photo of the partygoers posing in their swimsuits outside on the grass. She also shared a solo snapshot by the water in an off-the-shoulder dress, intricate gold necklace and her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift July 4th weekend with her girls
Selena Gomez posing for a photo at Taylor Swift's Independence Day party.

Threads/selenagomez

Gomez also shared a solo shot of herself at the July 4 bash to Instagram's new Threads app. The actress posed in her swimsuit, holding her black sunnies with a daisy in her mouth.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has been all about her besties recently.

On Friday, she shared posts showcasing her friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham on Instagram and TikTok.

The adorable TikTok showed the bestie duo laughing as they looked towards the camera alongside the text: “When you need your bestie.” 

Gomez also shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and her “bestie” hanging out together.

While Gomez and Peltz Beckham, 28, first started posting photos with each other last year, the “Who Says” singer has been friends with Swift for a decade and a half.

The actress first crossed paths with the Midnights musician in 2008, when the stars were both dating a Jonas brother — Swift was seeing Joe Jonas and Gomez was linked younger brother Nick.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift July 4th weekend with her girls
Taylor Swift Hosts First 4th of July Party in 7 Years with 'Independent Girlies' Selena Gomez, Haim and More
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Photos with Nicola Peltz Beckham: 'When You Need Your Bestie'
Selena Gomez Is Gorgeous in Black Swimsuit
Selena Gomez Sunbathes in Her Go-To $121 One-Piece Black Swimsuit
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Fourth of July with Baby
Kaley Cuoco Dresses Daughter Matilda in Adorable Fourth of July-Themed Outfit: ‘Sweetest 4th With Our Little Sweetie’
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are spotted stepping out for a girls night at Nobu in New York City
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Enjoy a Girl's Night Out in N.Y.C.
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: âDonât Forget Your SPFâ
Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Harper's 12th Birthday with 'Chic' Prada Party
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Harper's 12th Birthday with 'Chic' Prada Party
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates 3-Year Engagement Anniversary with Nicola Peltz: 'I Can’t Wait to Start a Family with You'
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'
Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria hangout
Besties Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Have a Fashionable Night Out in France: See Their Hangout!
Hailey Bieber; Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Seemingly Asks Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'
Drew Barrymore, Julia Roberts, Rob Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Selena Gomez Wore Sweet, Subtle Tribute to Taylor Swift on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set
Selena Gomez Wears Cute Tribute to Taylor Swift on 'Only Murders in the Building' Set
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey