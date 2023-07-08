Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'

Selena Gomez celebrated her friends this 4th of July!

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, shared some sweet snapshots of herself and other guests of close friend Taylor Swift’s Independence Day bash.

Gomez posted several Polaroid photos of herself, Swift and other attendees, including stylist Ashley Avignone, Sydney Ness and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.

In one of the photos, the “Wolves” singer hugged the Speak Now songstress. In another, the bestie duo shared a red, white and blue popsicle.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness posing together at Swift's July 4 bash. Instagram/taylorswift

“Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals,” Gomez captioned the post. “I needed that.”



On Friday, Swift, 33, shared a carousel of photos of the 4th of July celebration, which she hosted at her Rhode Island waterfront home.

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," Swift wrote — an apparent nod to the fact that most of the women in the post are not currently in relationships.

The “Anti-Hero” singer’s carousel included a photo of the partygoers posing in their swimsuits outside on the grass. She also shared a solo snapshot by the water in an off-the-shoulder dress, intricate gold necklace and her signature red lip.

Selena Gomez posing for a photo at Taylor Swift's Independence Day party. Threads/selenagomez

Gomez also shared a solo shot of herself at the July 4 bash to Instagram's new Threads app. The actress posed in her swimsuit, holding her black sunnies with a daisy in her mouth.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has been all about her besties recently.

On Friday, she shared posts showcasing her friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham on Instagram and TikTok.

The adorable TikTok showed the bestie duo laughing as they looked towards the camera alongside the text: “When you need your bestie.”

Gomez also shared a series of photos on Instagram of her and her “bestie” hanging out together.

While Gomez and Peltz Beckham, 28, first started posting photos with each other last year, the “Who Says” singer has been friends with Swift for a decade and a half.

The actress first crossed paths with the Midnights musician in 2008, when the stars were both dating a Jonas brother — Swift was seeing Joe Jonas and Gomez was linked younger brother Nick.