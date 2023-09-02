Selena Gomez Posts New Photos of Broken Hand in Cast After Revealing She Tripped in Summer Dress

The actress and singer recently released a new track "Single Soon"

By
Published on September 2, 2023 12:07PM EDT
Selena Gomez shares selfie with broken arm. Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram, Cindy Ord/Getty

Selena Gomez is giving fans another look at her latest arm accessory.

On Friday, the singer and actress, 31, shared two more images on her Instagram Story of the cast she has been wearing lately as she recovers from a recently broken hand.

In an all-gray outfit, Gomez sat on a gray and white outdoor couch in the photos, one of which showed her looking away from the camera, while the other saw her gazing into the lens with a slight pout. Her new black cast was visible on one hand — contrasting her gray outfit and the outdoor furniture — while she accessorized with a pink friendship bracelet on her other wrist.

The new photos come shortly after the "Single Soon" singer revealed on the the Ellen K Morning Show this past week that as well as recently undergoing surgery on her hand, she broke it when she "tripped" over a long summer dress.

"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something," Gomez said. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

Selene Gomez shows off the cast on her hand.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

After Gomez told her story, Ellen K responded from a mother's perspective, sharing that it's good that Gomez "didn't break" her teeth.

"Yes, that's what the doctor said," the Only Murders in the Building star added. "I guess there is a silver lining but this is not fun. This is not fun. "

Gomez previously revealed the news of her injury on Instagram, where she commented on a fan account's Instagram post promoting her new dance track "Single Soon."

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” she wrote in response to fans promoting the song. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

While it remains unclear exactly when Gomez had surgery on her hand, she isn't letting it slow down her song release too much. The track — produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat — marks Gomez's first new music of 2023, following the ongoing success of her and Rema's 2022 collab "Calm Down." The Rema collaboration currently sits at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Thank you guys for all the love on 'Single Soon,'" Gomez wrote on Instagram of the new track last week. "It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞"

As she explained to Ellen K, more music is "coming," and she's "pretty damn happy" with the balance in her life — between family, Rare Beauty, and her music career. "I have great people around me and I just feel really good," Gomez said.

Of her new track, Gomez told the host: "This technically isn't the first single but it is a song I've been holding onto for about six years. I wanted to release it so we revamped it, basically, and I wanted it to be a fun, end-of-the-summer moment."

