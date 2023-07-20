Selena Gomez Shares BTS Video with 'Only Murders in the Building' Costars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez is giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of Only Murders in the Building.

On Wednesday, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 30, shared a clip of her quizzing her costars Steve Martin and Martin Short about knowing their lines while filming the upcoming third season of the hit Hulu series.

“Marty, do you have your lines memorized?” she asked Short, 73, and he responded, “No, why?”

“Umm, well, okay, cue me,” Short — who plays Oliver Putnam on the series — said as he stood near their new costar Meryl Streep.

Gomez then turned the corner and asked Martin, 77, the same question and he replied, “I’ve fed them enough, I should and I have them written right here… I have my lines circled,” as he showed his script pinned to a bulletin board.

However, Martin — who portrays Charles-Hayden Savage on OMITB — joked he wasn’t feeling confident about having his lines down pat, adding, “I made a huge mistake, I was reading Marty’s lines and now I don't know a thing.”

Gomez showed her appreciation for her costars in the caption, writing, “Love these two!”

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022. Chris Haston/NBC

Last month, the actress shared a photo of herself with the legendary comic actors on Instagram ahead of season 3 of the Emmy-winning series.

“Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming August 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu,” Gomez teased in her caption.

Gomez opened up in June about how working alongside veterans Martin and Short over the last two years has impacted the way she views her career and self-worth.

"I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I'd be a little lonely because I'd be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom," she told The Wrap. "And the moment I got on set they made me feel included.

“Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they've helped me sharpen my skills," the actress continued.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short on 'Saturday Night Live' on December 10, 2022. Will Heath/NBC via Getty

The third season of the series began filming in January 2023, though at that time, a release date had not yet been announced. It was, however, revealed that the new season's upcoming cast will include Streep, Paul Rudd and Jesse Williams. A new season 3 teaser in March gave fans a sneak peak of Rudd and Streep in their roles.

Then, in April 2023, Gomez announced filming for season 3 had wrapped.

"I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream," she captioned a sweet photo with Streep on Instagram.

"I'll post more soon. But I'll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

