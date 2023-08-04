Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps with Younger Sister Gracie — See the Photos!

The singer posted a handful of photos with her sister on her Instagram Stories Thursday

By
Updated on August 4, 2023 09:51AM EDT
Selena Gomez Sister Gracie Instagram 080323
Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and her younger sister Gracie are one dynamic duo!

The singer, 31, posted a handful of photos on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showcasing some of their low-key hangs together.

In the first image, Gomez — wearing glasses, no makeup and a beige trench — snapped a mirror selfie of the two of them in an elevator, with Gracie, 10, wearing an adorable pink-and-white plaid dress over a plain white T-shirt.

In the next snap, the Grammy winner played the piano for Gracie, who looks up admirably at her big sister. The pair looked cozy, with Gomez rocking blue loungewear and her hair piled high in a bun, while Gracie wore a similar neutral-colored ensemble.

Selena Gomez Sister Gracie Instagram 080323

Selena Gomez/Instagram

In another image, Gracie helped with some kitchen prep, and then held her arms around Gomez in the next shot — another mirror selfie.

The series concluded with Gomez snuggling in bed with Gracie, holding her in her arms, as they were both in pajamas.

Selena Gomez Sister Gracie Instagram 080323

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, welcomed Gracie with Gomez's stepfather Brian on June 12, 2013.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer had previously shared her mother's pregnancy news on Twitter, writing at the time, "I'm the happiest girl in the world!"

Gracie is a regular on Gomez's Instagram feed, as the pair frequently hold sister date nights and have made numerous red-carpet appearances together.

In past posts, the Rare Beauty founder has referred to her little sister as "the best thing in the world" and "forever my favorite human."

Selena Gomez Sister Gracie Instagram 080323

Selena Gomez/Instagram

In an Instagram video shared by Gomez last month, Gracie sat on a couch wearing a black shirt with newly dyed purple hair in honor of Taylor Swift's re-released album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

“Why did you dye your hair purple?” Gomez asked her sister off-camera in the clip, who replied with, “for Speak Now.” 

