Selena Gomez Blows Out Candles in 31st Birthday Post: 'I Love You All!'

Selena Gomez is ringing in 31 years!

The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated her special day by — naturally — blowing out some birthday candles.

She documented the moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself mid-blow as she held a rose-covered cake baked in what appears to be an “S” shape.



In the photo, the actress wore a baby-pink T-shirt that matched both her birthday confection and her smokey eye look — no doubt a Rare Beauty creation. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a pearl necklace with gold details and loose, wavy hair.

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” she captioned the celebratory post. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

“This is my true passion in life,” she added.

Selena Gomez models products from her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer went on to request donations to the Rare Impact Fund in lieu of presents.

“People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing,” she wrote in the caption. “Please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

She concluded, “I LOVE YOU ALL!”

According to the Rare Impact Fund’s “Donate Now” page, which Gomez linked on her Instagram Story, she launched the fund to “focus on addressing mental health and self-acceptance.”

“Rare Impact aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and help give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health,” the description reads. “The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations around the world that expand access to mental health services and education.”

One percent of all sales made by Gomez’s beauty brand go toward the fund, according to its website.

Fans and friends of the pop star showered her with birthday love on her post including Katherine Langford, star of the Gomez-produced Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, who wrote, “Angel ❤️.”

The “Naturally” singer’s BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham also showed her some affection on her special day, sharing a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.

The 28-year-old actress posted an adorable photo of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Gomez lying beside her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez 🤍,” Peltz Beckham wrote alongside the post. “I love you more than you know.”

She continued, “I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world 🤍. I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍.”

