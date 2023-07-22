Selena Gomez Blows Out Candles in 31st Birthday Post: 'I Love You All!'

The pop star asked for donations to the Rare Impact Fund in lieu of presents: “This is my true passion in life”

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 05:16PM EDT
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez turned 31 and celebrated by asking for donations to the Rare Impact Fund. Photo:

 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Selena Gomez is ringing in 31 years!

The Only Murders in the Building star celebrated her special day by — naturally — blowing out some birthday candles.

She documented the moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself mid-blow as she held a rose-covered cake baked in what appears to be an “S” shape.

In the photo, the actress wore a baby-pink T-shirt that matched both her birthday confection and her smokey eye look — no doubt a Rare Beauty creation. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a pearl necklace with gold details and loose, wavy hair.

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” she captioned the celebratory post. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

“This is my true passion in life,” she added.

Selena Gomez Rare Beauty
Selena Gomez models products from her beauty brand Rare Beauty. Rare Beauty

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer went on to request donations to the Rare Impact Fund in lieu of presents.

“People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing,” she wrote in the caption. “Please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”

She concluded, “I LOVE YOU ALL!”

According to the Rare Impact Fund’s “Donate Now” page, which Gomez linked on her Instagram Story, she launched the fund to “focus on addressing mental health and self-acceptance.”

“Rare Impact aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and help give people access to the resources they need to support their mental health,” the description reads. “The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations around the world that expand access to mental health services and education.”

One percent of all sales made by Gomez’s beauty brand go toward the fund, according to its website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fans and friends of the pop star showered her with birthday love on her post including Katherine Langford, star of the Gomez-produced Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, who wrote, “Angel ❤️.”

The “Naturally” singer’s BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham also showed her some affection on her special day, sharing a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.

The 28-year-old actress posted an adorable photo of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and Gomez lying beside her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez 🤍,” Peltz Beckham wrote alongside the post. “I love you more than you know.”

She continued, “I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world 🤍. I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true 🤍.”

Related Articles
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Nicola Peltz Celebrates 'Soul Sister' Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday: 'I Love You More Than You Know'
Selena Gomez Shares Cute Hangs With Nicola Anne Peltz
Selena Gomez Shares Sweet Photos with Nicola Peltz Beckham: 'When You Need Your Bestie'
Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
Selena Gomez Shares Pics from Taylor Swift's July 4 Bash: 'Empowering, Kind and Kick Ass Gals'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates 3-Year Engagement Anniversary with Nicola Peltz: 'I Can’t Wait to Start a Family with You'
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Brooklyn Beckham Tells Selena Gomez That Wife Nicola Peltz 'Is My Therapist'
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Detail Their 'Throuple': 'We Speak the Same Love Language'
Selena Gomez Posts Throwback Make-Up Free Selfie
Selena Gomez's Latest Makeup-Free Selfie Has a Hilarious Twist: 'What Do We Do?'
Francia Raisa attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood
Francia Raisa Opens Up About Online Bullying amid Selena Gomez Social Media Drama: 'It's Pretty Bad'
Hailey Bieber; Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Seemingly Asks Fans to Not Leave Mean Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts: 'I Don’t Want That'
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Friendship Timeline
Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz MET 2021
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpiqBfkONWp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link Verified • refinery29's profile picture mreddiehuang's profile picture Liked by mreddiehuang and others selenagomez's profile picture selenagomez Verified Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help.❤️ Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty #rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you. 3h
Selena Gomez Posts Old Photo with a Message for 'Younger Me': 'Don't Be Afraid to Ask for Help'
Selena Gomez turns 30. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVw9tbLkrT/. taylor swift
Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with BFF Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Selena Gomez arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Selena Gomez Reflects on the 'Good, Hard and Beautiful' Moments of Her 20s After Turning 30
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey