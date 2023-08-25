Selena Gomez Includes Sweet ‘Sex and the City’ Easter Egg in the ‘Single Soon’ Music Video

We couldn’t help but wonder if Selena Gomez was a Sex and the City fan.

On Friday, the singer/actress, 31, released her first new music of 2023 with “Single Soon,” and the music video includes a sweet nod to an iconic scene from the hit HBO series.

Selena Gomez in the "Single Soon" music video. Selena Gomez/YouTube

In the video for the empowering anthem about singlehood, the pop star freshly breaks up with her former flame and revels in being totally independent again, going out on the town with her girlfriends. But before she gets all dressed up in a sparkly pink dress and hits the karaoke bar, she calls it off with her fling.

The hitmaker dumps him with none other than a Post-it note — just like a classic break-up on Sex and the City. “I’m sorry I can’t Don’t hate Me,” she slyly writes on the tiny piece of paper at the start of the video, leaving it behind for her ex to find.

The "Post-it" in Selena Gomez's music video for "Single Soon". Selena Gomez/YouTube

Fans of the Sarah Jessica Parker-led comedy may remember that Carrie Bradshaw’s Season 6 beau, fellow author Jack Berger (played by Ron Livingston), did the deed with a Post-it in “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice.” Despite her friends agreeing that it was a hurtful move and saying Carrie is suffering from “Post-it traumatic stress syndrome,” she goes on to be determined not to make it “the day [she] was broken up with by a Post-it.”

In “Single Soon,” the “Wolves” musician copies word-for-word what Berger infamously scribed, but flips the script by ending things herself and clearly being better off because of it. The cheeky Easter Egg is an adorable fit for the video, as Gomez is out with her own versions of Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha and mirrors the way Sex and the City was all about uplifting single women and sisterhood.

Selena Gomez "Single Soon". Courtesy of Interscope Records

On Tuesday, Gomez also teased the new song with a Sex and the City reference. In a clip posted to social media, the Only Murders in the Building star used audio from the Season 1 episode "Three's a Crowd” in which Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha is heard chatting on the phone to a lover who wasn’t all that memorable. Miming the beloved TV character’s voice, Gomez mimicked, "Hellooo?" to which the man on the other end responds, "It's over, I told my wife [about us]!"

“Who is this?” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer then mouthed before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

Cattrall saw the video herself and gave it her own stamp of approval. The actress, 67, re-posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted, “I approve this message,” with a lipstick emoji.

“Single Soon” marks the performer’s first song in nearly a year. She surprised fans by announcing the dance track, which is out now on Interscope Records, last week.

In a post to Instagram along with the single artwork, she wrote, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘.”