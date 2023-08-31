Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'

Gomez spoke to SiriusXM Hits 1 LA about embracing life without a boyfriend and revealed her next album features "not one sad song"

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 31, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'
Selena Gomez on SiriusXM on Aug. 31, 2023. Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth

Single life suits Selena Gomez — at least right now.

In a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, the pop star and actress opened up about embracing life without a boyfriend and revealed her new music will be entirely made up of feel-good songs.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," said Gomez, 31. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez in January 2023.

 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Only Murders in the Building star released her new song "Single Soon" last week about looking forward to the end of a relationship. She explained of the track to the radio program, "It's basically my way of saying, 'It's totally OK being on your own, and it's fun."

In the song's music video, Gomez references a viral TikTok she posted in June that finds her sitting in a soccer field and shouting to players that she's single. However, she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA that it wasn't exactly a fruitful flirting experience: "They didn't hear me, and they didn't really care, so I was just like, 'Alright.'"

The "Single Soon" music video also features the performer on a night out with fellow single friends, which she explained is pretty accurate to her actual girls' nights out. "It really is. It's so much fun. I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and wanna go somewhere," said Gomez.

"We'll take an hour and a half drive out of the city and then we'll end up, you know, staying at a place and, and meeting new people and going out to eat," she continued. "I'm so enjoying my 30s, so I feel lovely."

"Single Soon" marks a standalone single ahead of Gomez's upcoming fourth solo studio album, though the uplifting dance banger may not be too far off from what fans can expect to hear on the record. Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed her next album will be completely positive.

"There's not one sad song on my album — and I don't mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart," she said. "I want that to come across, but I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn't match with where I am anymore."

Selena Gomez attends a private screening of "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me"
Selena Gomez in December 2022.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Gomez added, "I live in Sad Girl music world. I love that, and I'll write that music all the time, but I just felt like this album shouldn't be that."

She also spoke about what's helped her reach this positive place. "I went through a really tough time, and it was a lot of emotional stuff going on in my head and in my life," said Gomez. "I just feel like it took a lot of work, and that's therapy, and that's surrounding yourself with good people."

"I don't think we'll ever really have it figured out," she continued. "I just know that I have a better idea of the hot mess that I am, and I can deal with that."

Related Articles
Troye Sivan, PinkPantheress, K-Pop boy band, Stray Kids
Troye Sivan Releases Stylish, New Version of 'Rush' Featuring PinkPantheress & Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé Reacts to Being Named Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara: 'Today... I Am the Mayor'
Me and Sarah on Freville Farm in 2022, being happy. Aaron Neville images from his Tell it Like It Is book 2023
Aaron Neville on Moment Wife Saved Him from Prescription Drug Abuse: 'I'll Never Forget the Look She Gave Me' (Exclusive)
Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
Travis Scott Announces 2023 North American 'Utopia' - Circus Maximus Tour
Doja Cat Prince's Trust Gala 2023
Doja Cat Announces the Release Date of Her New Album 'Scarlet' — and Shares the Cover
Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers
Billie Eilish Brings Out Surprise Guests Boygenius During Intimate London Concert
Entertainer Donny Osmond and Debbie Osmond attend the launch of Donny Osmond Home
Who Is Donny Osmond's Wife? All About Debbie Osmond
John Mellencamp performs in concert during Farm Aid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, 2022
John Mellencamp Raves About His 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend's 'Tolerance': 'She Has Not Left My Side'
Ellie Goulding performs on Day 3 of Victorious Festival 2023 at Southsea Common
Ellie Goulding Says She's 'OK' After Being Hit by Firework During Performance: 'Face Is Intact'
Aaron Neville photographed at his farm Freville in pawling, NY aug. 21, 2023
Aaron Neville Reveals How He Became Addicted to Heroin at 16: 'Your Brain Is Hooked' (Exclusive) 
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019
Miley Cyrus Says She and Ex Liam Hemsworth's Malibu Home That Burned Down 'Had So Much Magic to It'
Alicia Witt Opens Up About New EP Witness
Alicia Witt on Overcoming the 'Toughest Time' in Her Life and Why She Quit Drinking (Exclusive)
Miguel Shares Bloody T-Shirt Photo After Performing While Suspended from Ropes Pierced Through His Skin
Miguel Shares Bloody T-Shirt Photo After Performing While Suspended from Ropes Pierced Through His Skin
K-Pop Entertainment Group HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition
K-Pop Entertainment Platform HYBE and Geffen Records Launch First-Ever Global Girl Group Competition
50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center
50 Cent Postpones Phoenix Concert Due to Extreme Heat: '116 Degrees Is Dangerous for Everyone'
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Among Guests Hanging Backstage at Metallica and Panteraâs Los Angeles Show
John Travolta, Jason Momoa and Tommy Lee Hung Out Backstage at Metallica's Los Angeles Show