Selena Gomez Says She's 'Enjoying' Being Single: 'I Just Want to Be Happy with Who I Am'

Single life suits Selena Gomez — at least right now.

In a new interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, the pop star and actress opened up about embracing life without a boyfriend and revealed her new music will be entirely made up of feel-good songs.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," said Gomez, 31. "But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

Selena Gomez in January 2023. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Only Murders in the Building star released her new song "Single Soon" last week about looking forward to the end of a relationship. She explained of the track to the radio program, "It's basically my way of saying, 'It's totally OK being on your own, and it's fun."

In the song's music video, Gomez references a viral TikTok she posted in June that finds her sitting in a soccer field and shouting to players that she's single. However, she told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA that it wasn't exactly a fruitful flirting experience: "They didn't hear me, and they didn't really care, so I was just like, 'Alright.'"

The "Single Soon" music video also features the performer on a night out with fellow single friends, which she explained is pretty accurate to her actual girls' nights out. "It really is. It's so much fun. I mean, you know, my friends will just pick up and wanna go somewhere," said Gomez.

"We'll take an hour and a half drive out of the city and then we'll end up, you know, staying at a place and, and meeting new people and going out to eat," she continued. "I'm so enjoying my 30s, so I feel lovely."

"Single Soon" marks a standalone single ahead of Gomez's upcoming fourth solo studio album, though the uplifting dance banger may not be too far off from what fans can expect to hear on the record. Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed her next album will be completely positive.

"There's not one sad song on my album — and I don't mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart," she said. "I want that to come across, but I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn't match with where I am anymore."

Selena Gomez in December 2022. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Gomez added, "I live in Sad Girl music world. I love that, and I'll write that music all the time, but I just felt like this album shouldn't be that."

She also spoke about what's helped her reach this positive place. "I went through a really tough time, and it was a lot of emotional stuff going on in my head and in my life," said Gomez. "I just feel like it took a lot of work, and that's therapy, and that's surrounding yourself with good people."

"I don't think we'll ever really have it figured out," she continued. "I just know that I have a better idea of the hot mess that I am, and I can deal with that."