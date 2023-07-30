Selena Gomez Rocks Pink Bikini During Sunny Boat Trip with Friends

Selena Gomez enjoyed a sunny summer day on the water with friends over the weekend, and proudly shared a look at her cute bikini-overalls combo during the boating excursion.

The pop star, 31, gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her latest getaway with a series of Instagram Story posts on Saturday — as she rocked a pale pink two-piece bikini and plenty of pretty jewelry.

For the brief getaway, Gomez wore a pair of blue denim overalls with the pink two-piece. There was no lack of accessories onboard the boat, either.

Selena Gomez relaxes on a boat in a pale pink bikini. Selena Gomez/Instagram

In the first clip she shared, Gomez fixed her hair as the wind blew it around, while showing off her Yvonne Léon yellow gold and grey diamond earrings and necklace.

Another image showed her standing beside two friends at the end of the boat, wearing her light-wash overalls with a white headband. In another pic, Gomez basked in the sun with her eyes closed.

Selena Gomez poses with friends onboard a boat. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez also gave fans a peek at her overalls outfit, which included a pretty sun hat and a sequined Fendi Baguette purse.

Selena Gomez takes a selfie during a boating trip. Selena Gomez/Instagram

The boat trip with pals comes just a week after the Only Murders in the Building star marked her 31st birthday with a huge party with friends including Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera.

And fans have certainly been getting their fair share of Gomez updates, as Gomez also celebrated her friend Francia Raisa's 35th birthday this week.

On Wednesday, Gomez shared a collection of photos on Instagram that included an image of the pair posing in front of a wall with red roses, a picture in front of a white wall, and a snap of the two wearing matching outfits.

Gomez wrote about their friendship in the caption: "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa."

Earlier this year, fans speculated on the state of their friendship after Raisa — who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — appeared to react negatively to comments that Gomez made to Rolling Stone about Taylor Swift being her “only friend” in the industry. Still, Raisa liked the latest post, and fans even suggested that she re-followed Gomez on Instagram.

During an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear… in March, Gomez said she is forever "in debt" to Raisa and referred to her as her "best friend."

"My best friend, her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,'" Gomez shared while speaking about her life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky."

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way," Gomez added.