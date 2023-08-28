Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand and Had Surgery After Releasing New Song 'Single Soon'

Fans may be excited about Selena Gomez's new single, but she's more concerned with her health.

In response to a fan account's Instagram post on Saturday promoting the pop star's new single "Single Soon," Gomez shared she was grappling with an injury.

“Broke my hand and had surgery,” Gomez, 31, wrote in the comments section. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Selena Gomez - Single Soon Music Video
Selena Gomez in the "Single Soon" music video.

Selena Gomez/YouTube

The "Calm Down" singer didn't elaborate further on how the injury occurred or when the surgery happened.

The Only Murders in the Building star dropped her new dance track "Single Soon" at midnight last Thursday — her first new music of 2023.

"I'm picking out this dress/ Trying on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," Gomez sings on the anthemic pop song (produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat).

Alongside the track, she shared a music video, which features a sweet nod to an iconic scene from Sex and the City.

In the visual, which celebrates singlehood, Gomez freshly breaks up with her former flame and embraces her independence, going out on the town with her girlfriends.

But before she puts on a sparkly pink dress and hits the karaoke bar, she ditches her fling with a Post-it note — just like the classic break-up with Berger on the HBO hit series.

“I’m sorry I can’t Don’t hate me,” she slyly writes on the tiny piece of paper at the start of the video, leaving it behind for her ex to find. 

Selena Gomez - Single Soon Music Video
Selena Gomez's "Single Soon" music video.

Selena Gomez/YouTube

Last Tuesday, Gomez also teased the new song with a Sex and the City reference. In a clip posted to social media, she used audio from the Season 1 episode "Three's a Crowd” in which Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha is heard chatting on the phone to a lover who wasn’t all that memorable.

Gomez mimicked the iconic TV character with a "Hellooo?" to which the man on the other end responds, "It's over, I told my wife [about us]!" 

“Who is this?” the “Wolves" musician then mouthed before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

Cattrall saw the video herself and praised Gomez. The actress, 67, re-posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted, “I approve this message,” with a lipstick emoji. 

