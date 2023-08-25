Selena Gomez Celebrates Flying Solo on Empowering New Dance Track 'Single Soon'

"I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," the singer previously teased on Instagram

Published on August 25, 2023 12:00AM EDT

No boyfriend? No problem.

At midnight on Thursday Selena Gomez dropped her new dance track "Single Soon" — and the pop star makes it clear she's, well, single and ready to mingle.

"I'm picking out this dress/ Trying on these shoes/ 'Cause I'll be single soon/ I'll be single soon," Gomez, 31, sings on the sultry and upbeat song (produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat).

Earlier on Thursday Gomez posted a sneak peek of her new music video with an assist from her 10-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all," says Gracie in the Instagram clip.

The Rare Beauty founder announced the track last week, telling fans that she's still working on her upcoming solo album. "Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer," she wrote on Instagram.

After dropping Rare in 2020, Gomez followed up the album with her Spanish-language record Revelación, which earned a Best Latin Pop Album nomination at the 2022 Grammys.

While she hasn't released a solo album since then, the Only Murders in the Building actress teamed up with Rema last year on their No. 1 hit "Calm Down," which recently went triple-platinum.

Earlier this year Gomez opened up about her new music to Vanity Fair, telling the outlet she was leaning into "really powerful, strong, very pop" sounds.

"The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from darkness," she added. "If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile."

