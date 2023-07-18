Selena Gomez Shares Raw Video of Her 'Best, Most Sincere Moments' Making 'Lose You to Love Me'

Selena Gomez is peeling back the layers of her music-making process.

On Monday, the singer and actress, 30, shared a raw TikTok video of herself singing “Lose You to Love Me” and playing the piano.

“This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me,” she captioned the clip.



She also wrote in text over the video, “Making of… me getting to know myself.”

In the clip, Gomez is seen wearing a light gray jumper with her hair scraped back into a bun.



Toward the end of the video, she appears to get emotional as she stops singing and playing the keys. She then grimaces and exhales before saying, “Um,” before the clip ends.

In another TikTok shared by Gomez on Sunday, the Only Murders in the Building star is seen singing the song to a child who's laying face down on the floor of a rehearsal studio. “Best audience,” Gomez wrote over the top of the video of the seemingly uninterested kid.

Gomez released the heartfelt ballad back in 2019. Appearing on On Air with Ryan Seacrest in October 2019, she said that she felt a “sense of relief” when she finally released the track.



Gomez shared some raw footage on TikTok. Selena Gomez/TikTok

“I wrote this song over a year ago … and I feel completely different from when I wrote it. It’s more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt.”

Adding that she would “absolutely not” have released the song at the time she wrote the track, she revealed it took her a “long time” to heal from her wounds. But now, “I’m smiling,” she continued.

“This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” Gomez said in a statement on the day she released the single. “I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life.”



In another TikTok, Gomez sang "Lose You to Love Me" to a child. Selena Gomez/TikTok

“I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she added.

In one verse of the track, Gomez seemingly alludes to her on-and-off relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn,” she sings, a possible reference to Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a later verse, she also sings, “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.” After calling it quits again with Gomez in March 2018, the “Sorry” singer moved on quickly — and publicly — with his now-wife Hailey Bieber, proposing to the model just months later.

The pair then tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, before celebrating their marriage just over a year later with a larger ceremony in front of 154 family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.