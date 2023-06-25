Selena Gomez Wore a Pleated Midi Skirt in Paris That Looks Just Like This $35 Amazon Find

Selena Gomez’s fans might often call her a queen, and while she’s not technically royalty, it seems like she’s taking styling tips from someone who is.

Earlier this month, the Only Murders in the Building actress was spotted in Paris wearing a supremely fashionable ’fit that, if we had to guess, would get a thumbs up from Kate Middleton. Why? The 30-year-old star stepped out wearing a graphic short-sleeve sweater and a midi skirt with pretty pleats — a preppy detail the Princess of Wales seems to be fond of, too.

Gomez added a black bag, black shoes, and gold hoops to accessorize her light-colored look. The result? A replicable summer outfit that’s simple to throw together, breezy for hot days, and snazzy enough to wear in one of the most fashionable cities. And after doing some snooping, we found a similar skirt for just $35 at Amazon.

SplashNews.com

It’s a bit hard to tell whether the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s skirt was pure white or off-white, but either way, the Dresstells Pleated Midi Long Chiffon High Waisted A-Line Skirt is super similar in style. The skirt’s snow-colored hue is summery, it has polished pleats, and the flowy design looks like it will stave off sweat. And, as two bonuses, it has over 1,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and it’s currently up to 30 percent off.

This one doesn’t have a slight polka-dot pattern like Gomez’s, and it almost looks a smidge shorter, but there’s plenty to make up for it. For one, the skirt is “not see-through at all” because of the “slip-like skirt under,” according to one shopper, and it’s available in tons of other fun colors, like trendy pinks and varying blues, as well as in different cuts, too. Available in sizes XS to XL, the skirt also has an elastic waistband, which won’t dig into your skin or create an unflattering silhouette.

Amazon

Buy It! Dresstells Pleated Midi Chiffon High Waisted A-Line Skirt in White, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Styling the skirt is as simple as can be. Wear it with a basic T-shirt and some little black flats on a hot summer day, or dress it up for the office with an oversized linen blazer and some loafers. And as temperatures start falling, you can even transition it into a wintery wardrobe piece with some stockings, a chunky sweater, and a pair of weather-proof boots.

One shopper wrote, “This product literally makes me feel like a princess! It is so soft, the perfect length, and it flows well!” A second shopper noted that they “like everything” about the now-discounted skirt. They continued, “It's absolutely beautiful, it looks expensive, it flows, it's feminine, and you can't beat the price.”

Amazon

Buy It! Dresstells Pleated Midi Chiffon High Waisted A-Line Skirt in Champagne, $32.99–$34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

We also found some other pleated options that would be perfect for summer. The Goobgs Pleated A-Line High Waist Swing Flare Midi Skirt has a see-through component to it, while the Exlura High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets has a polka dot pattern to it. When the heart wants what it wants, you can’t argue with it — and right now, it’s a pleated skirt like Gomez’s.

Keep scrolling to shop the Dresstells Pleated Midi Chiffon High Waisted A-Line Skirt, along with more options inspired by Selena Gomez.

Amazon

Buy It! Dresstells Pleated Midi Chiffon High Waisted A-Line Skirt in Light Khaki, $29.99–$34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Halter Neck Sleeveless Pleated Mini Dress in White, $36.99 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Goobgs Pleated A-Line High Waist Swing Flare Midi Skirt in A-Ivory, $31.34 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ebossy High-Waist Flowy Pleated Chiffon Maxi Skirt in Off-White, $25.06 with coupon (orig. $26.38); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Elastic Waist Pleated A-Line Flowy Tiered Skirt Dress with Pockets in White, $36.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Exlura High-Waist Polka Dot Pleated Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets in White Floral, $33.89 (orig. $48.89); amazon.com

