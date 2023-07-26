Selena Gomez Wishes Francia Raisa the 'Happiest of Birthdays' in Sweet Tribute: 'I Love You'

Selena Gomez is paying tribute to Francia Raisa.

Since Wednesday marked the How I Met Your Father star's 35th birthday, Gomez, 31, went on Instagram to share a collection of photos that included an image of the two posing in front of a wall with red roses, a picture in front of a white wall, and a snap wearing matching outfits.

Gomez wrote about their friendship in the caption. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human beings. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa," the Only Murders in the Building star wrote.

Earlier this year, fans speculated on the state of their friendship after Raisa — who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 — appeared to react negatively to comments Gomez made to Rolling Stone about Taylor Swift being her “only friend” in the industry.

While Raisa hasn't interacted with Gomez's post, the Secret Life of an American Teenager star shared an Instagram post filled with pictures where she was dressed in a two-piece string bikini in front of a "Happy Birthday" balloon banner with the caption, "If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday then it’s not my birthday 👙"

"I'm living my life. I'm sending love to everyone. I understand. I've been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself," she said. "I totally, totally, totally get it, but it's not nice. I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop."

During an episode of Apple TV+'s documentary series Dear… in March, Gomez said she is forever "in debt" to Raisa and referred to her as her "best friend."

"My best friend, Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested,' " she shared while speaking about her life-threatening health issues due to complications from lupus. "And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky."

"I understand that that doesn't happen for a lot of people, and I know the outcome of some of those situations and how serious they are, so I do not take it lightly that it's happened to me that way," Gomez explained.

