Selena Gomez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of How 'Two Months' in Paris 'Changed My Life'

The 'Only Murders in The Building' actress has been filming a movie in the French capital with Zoe Saldaña

By Jenny Haward
Updated on June 23, 2023 06:19AM EDT
Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez and sister Gracie Elliott Teefey share a croissant in Paris . Photo:

Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez is living her best life in Paris! 

The singer and actress, 30, has been filming the movie Emilia Perez in the French capital with Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña and shared a series of photos to Instagram Thursday that gave fans a glimpse of her European adventure.

“Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months!" Gomez captioned the post. "I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can’t wait to share more soon! Love you all."

In the first image, the ”Hands To Myself” singer gave a cheeky nod to the cuisine of her host country, as she and younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9 posed outside a French patisserie with a giant croissant. Gomez — dressed in a chic white shirt and jeans — pretended to take a bite of the buttery treat, while Gracie looked less impressed. 

Next, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared a make-up-free mirror selfie that showed her wearing nothing but an oversized black sweater, with her hair styled in a tousled blonde bob. 

Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez in Paris.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Although she was in Paris for filming duties, Gomez also shared a happy photo of what appeared to be a recording studio. The sweet snap showed her in a pair of stylish glasses, laughing with a group as she hugged a younger friend. 

Clearly a fan of Parisian architecture, she then shared a series of photographs that included a sunset shot of the famous Arc de Triomphe and several snaps of her posing with pals near the Eiffel Tower. One black and white shot appeared to show Gomez standing on a balcony, gazing out of a window onto the city’s streets, while another more colorful image of a balcony featured a creamy beverage held up against a backdrop of Parisian buildings. 

Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Selena Gomez poses near the Eiffel Tower with friends.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Gomez also included some fun photos of her downtime, from a behind-the-scenes shot of the singer — dressed in a sweater and skirt from French fashion house Christian Dior — during her June 10 visit to Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris, to a pizza night with her co-star Saldaña.

In the fun snap of Saldaña, she appeared to be sharing out fresh pizzas to a group of friends. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The movie Gomez and Saldaña are starring in — directed by Jacques Audiard — has been dubbed a crime musical and is currently in production. Audiard told Variety in January that he saw Emilia Perez as “an opera libretto in four acts.”

Selena Gomez Shares 'Two Months' In Paris 'Changed Her Life' - See The Photos
Zoe Saldana features on Selena Gomez's Instagram post about her time in Paris.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Gomez's new movie role and celebration of her European trip comes as she delighted fans with a candid admission about her dating status earlier this month.

In a TikTok video shared on June 8, the actress poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends, hilariously screaming to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." Gomez added in the caption: "The struggle man lol."

Related Articles
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" at Regency Village Theatre on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Adam Sandler Marks 20th Anniversary with Wife Jackie: 'Your I Do Was the Best Gift of My Life'
brittany mahomes then vs now baby pics
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Then and Now Photos of Husband Patrick and Daughter Sterling at the Beach
Sarah Snook at the season 4 premiere of "Succession" held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023
Sarah Snook to Play 26 Different Characters in London Production of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'
Smoke billows from rubbles of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris
Explosion in Paris Injures at Least 24, 4 Critical: Reports
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany are spotted on a bike ride in New York City. Jennifer, 52, wore a white t-shirt, jeans, and white trainers. The 52 year old English actor wore a henley shirt, light trousers, and Dr Martens shoes.
Jennifer Connelly and Husband Paul Bettany Go on a Bike Ride Together in New York City
Karen Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence and Gary Lawrence attend Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lawrence Supported by Her Parents at N.Y.C. Premiere of Raunchy Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
khloe-kardashian42
Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About the Guy Who 'Excited' Her and Helped Take Her Mind Off Tristan Thompson Drama
Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman
Naomi Watts Wishes 'Darling Friend' Nicole Kidman a Happy Birthday: 'Love You to the Moon'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE - "Ghost Roommate" - After Alex and Harper realize they can no longer afford their utility bills, a search for a new roommate leads them to Lucy, a ghost with a broken heart, in a new episode premiering FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m., ET/PT) on Disney Channel. (Photo by Bruce Birmelin/ Disney Channel via Getty Images)SELENA GOMEZ, JENNIFER STONE
Selena Gomez Nearly Starred in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Spinoff with Costar Jennifer Stone
Tan France
Tan France Is Documenting the Creation of His Dream House in New Show — 'You Get to See Every Little Decision' (Exclusive)
US producer and actor Tom Cruise poses on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise Says His 'Goal Since I Was Little Was to Make Movies' at 'Mission: Impossible' Rome Premiere
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willisâs âLove Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanketâ as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Dwayne Johnson Shares That He and Father Rocky 'Never Reconciled' Before His Death
Dwayne Johnson Says Father's Day Has 'a Lot of Pain' Since He 'Never Reconciled' with Dad Before Death
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the National Portrait Gallery
Kate Middleton Reopens Favorite London Gallery — Where Her Own Portraits are Featured!
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Says She's 'Healing' and 'Recharging' While Working on a Chromatica Ball Film