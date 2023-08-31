Selena Gomez Pairs Her Teeny-Tiny Shorts with Her Hot New Accessory: A Brace for Her Broken Hand

Selena Gomez is making the best of her situation and showing off her broken hand in style!

In an Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, Gomez posed for a mirror selfie while debuting a much needed accessory — an arm cast for her broken hand. Her face was covered for the photo op as her dark tresses hung freely.

Selena Gomez mirror selfie. Selena Gomez/ Instagram

The Only Murders in the Building star stood in front of a large makeup vanity with a sleeveless white T-shirt and a pair of teeny black Calvin Klein boxer briefs. The shorts complemented the black brace she wore on her wrist after she recently revealed she’d broken her hand.

While chatting with The Ellen K Morning Show on Wednesday, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explained what caused her trip to the doctor’s office.

"I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something," Gomez, 31, joked during the iHeart Radio interview. "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

Show host Ellen K pointed out that the situation could have been worse, such as the star possibly breaking her teeth. "Yes, that’s what the doctors said,” the “Calm Down” hitmaker agreed. "I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun."

Following the release of her latest track “Single Soon,” Gomez told fans about the injury in an Instagram comment section. "Broke my hand and had surgery," she revealed.

Her single dropped last Friday, the same day as her Disney channel alum Miley Cyrus. To promote their new projects, the ladies joined forces on social media with a cute throwback video of them as teens on an episode of Cyrus’ hit series Hannah Montana. Gomez guest starred on the show as rival Mikayla Skeech.

Both Cyrus and Gomez uploaded the clip from the show that saw them trading comedic jabs during a telethon. “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day,” the “Come & Get It” singer wrote in her Instagram Story post. “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!”

Prior to the release of her latest single, Gomez teased the project with a cute Sex and the City Easter Egg on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram, the singer reenacted a voiceover skit of Samantha Jones answering a phone call from a man saying, “It’s over. I told my wife.” Jones’ voice was heard asking, “Who is this?” before Gomez hung up an imaginary phone and exited the scene.

Selena Gomez. Getty Images

To add to the fun of the show’s theme, at the start of the “Single Soon” music video, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer breaks up with her boyfriend via a yellow Post-it note — just like a classic break-up on Sex and the City. The message? Simply, “I’m sorry I can’t Don’t hate me.” Gomez then heads out for a night out on the town with some of her best gal pals.

Once the song and video were out, some wondered who could have inspired the tune.

In an Instagram post made by HollywoodLife, the outlet speculated that the track could be about Gomez’s former flame The Weeknd. The social media post contained a photo of the ex-couple at the 2017 Met Gala, with the caption, “...fans believe that [‘Single Soon’] is about her romance with #The Weeknd. What do you think?”

Gomez wasted no time clearing up the rumor, writing, “Couldn’t be more false” in the comment section.

