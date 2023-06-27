Selena Gomez Collaborated with Our Place on 2 Fresh New Colors and a Serious Design Upgrade for the Always Pan

In addition to Selena Gomez’s roles as Rare Beauty makeup mogul, whimsical musician, and Only Murderers in the Building star, she’s also a skilled home chef (see: Selena + Chef). So it’s only fitting that the star has an Our Place pan collaboration.

This actually marks her second collaboration with the brand, which includes the rebirth of the best-selling Always Pan — the Always Pan 2.0 — in two new colors that are as dreamy as her viral cream blushes. You can now snag it in Cielo, a powdery blue, and Tierra, an earthy taupe.

Selena Gomez’s Our Place Summer Collection

By now, you’ve probably heard celebrities sing praises of the original Always Pan — it’s a universal 10.5-inch, non-stick lidded pan that’s used by Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and Cameron Diaz. And the new and improved version is outfitted with the brand’s Thermakind technology, a 50 percent longer-lasting, toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating.

It still features the Always Pan’s 10-in-1 multifunctionality (searing, steaming, straining, sauteing, frying, and more), and it’s newly oven-safe, as is the rest of the collection — another huge upgrade from the original design. Say hello to less dishes, and more easy, delicious one-pot meals!

Gomez’s collection also includes the Oven Pan, a versatile one-stop wonder for your sheet pan meal needs. Not only can it be used for roasting and baking, but it’s also safe for large scale stovetop cooking and essentially functions as a pseudo griddle.

And we can’t not point out the aesthetically pleasing checkerboard design. It’s little perks like those that will make you want to cook when you really don’t feel like it. As Gomez herself put it: “It really is cookware that inspires you to cook joyfully.”

Last but not least, the line offers an adorable Mini Always Pan and a set of all four pots and pans, a bundle that’s massively discounted compared to buying each ware individually.

The special summer collection is limited edition, so if the new colors speak to you, it’s best to grab them now. Your future self will thank you when it’s your turn to host the friend group’s dinner party.

