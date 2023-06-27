Lifestyle Food Selena Gomez Collaborated with Our Place on 2 Fresh New Colors and a Serious Design Upgrade for the Always Pan Spoiler: It's now oven-safe By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities, but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 27, 2023 07:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Our Place In addition to Selena Gomez’s roles as Rare Beauty makeup mogul, whimsical musician, and Only Murderers in the Building star, she’s also a skilled home chef (see: Selena + Chef). So it’s only fitting that the star has an Our Place pan collaboration. This actually marks her second collaboration with the brand, which includes the rebirth of the best-selling Always Pan — the Always Pan 2.0 — in two new colors that are as dreamy as her viral cream blushes. You can now snag it in Cielo, a powdery blue, and Tierra, an earthy taupe. Our Place Selena Gomez’s Our Place Summer Collection Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $150; fromourplace.com Our Place Mini Always Pan, $120; fromourplace.com Our Place Oven Pan, $125; fromourplace.com Our Place Perfect Pot, $165; fromourplace.com Our Place Mini Perfect Pot, $130; fromourplace.com Our Place Cookware Set, $395 (orig. $555); fromourplace.com By now, you’ve probably heard celebrities sing praises of the original Always Pan — it’s a universal 10.5-inch, non-stick lidded pan that’s used by Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and Cameron Diaz. And the new and improved version is outfitted with the brand’s Thermakind technology, a 50 percent longer-lasting, toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating. It still features the Always Pan’s 10-in-1 multifunctionality (searing, steaming, straining, sauteing, frying, and more), and it’s newly oven-safe, as is the rest of the collection — another huge upgrade from the original design. Say hello to less dishes, and more easy, delicious one-pot meals! Our Place Buy It! Our Place Always Pan 2.0, $150; fromourplace.com Gomez’s collection also includes the Oven Pan, a versatile one-stop wonder for your sheet pan meal needs. Not only can it be used for roasting and baking, but it’s also safe for large scale stovetop cooking and essentially functions as a pseudo griddle. And we can’t not point out the aesthetically pleasing checkerboard design. It’s little perks like those that will make you want to cook when you really don’t feel like it. As Gomez herself put it: “It really is cookware that inspires you to cook joyfully.” Our Place Buy It! Our Place Oven Pan, $125; fromourplace.com Last but not least, the line offers an adorable Mini Always Pan and a set of all four pots and pans, a bundle that’s massively discounted compared to buying each ware individually. The special summer collection is limited edition, so if the new colors speak to you, it’s best to grab them now. Your future self will thank you when it’s your turn to host the friend group’s dinner party. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Mini Always Pan, $120; fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Perfect Pot, $165; fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Mini Perfect Pot, $130; fromourplace.com Our Place Buy It! Our Place Cookware Set, $395 (orig. $555); fromourplace.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? Cleaning Tools, Cooling Products, and More Smart Amazon Finds Katie Holmes’ BaubleBar Necklace Has Sold Out 5 Times, but It’s Finally Back in Stock Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, and More Celebs Keep Turning to This Extremely Practical Summer Outfit Formula