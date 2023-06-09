Selena Gomez on Finding 'Balance' in TV and Music amid Emmy Buzz: 'I Just Have to Do It All'

"Maybe when I get older, I'll be different, but who I am — my work ethic, my life — is this: the hustle," says the 'Only Murders in the Building' star

Selena Gomez 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' documentary premiere, AFI Fest
She's been working nearly all her life — but Selena Gomez is busier than ever these days.

A front-runner for an Emmy nomination with her portrayal of Mabel in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Gomez, 30, acknowledges in a new interview with The Wrap that her plate is quite full.

Still, that's just the way she likes it. "I don't think balance is consistent for me because of my lifestyle. The older I've gotten, the more I've understood that this is my job and this is what I want to do with my life, so I want to enjoy it," says Gomez, who began working as a child actress. "I just wrapped my show and I'm spending one week with my family and then I'm going off to Paris and then I'll return to them but I'll be working on my album at the same time. I just have to do it all."

"Maybe when I get older, I'll be different, but who I am — my work ethic, my life — is this: the hustle. And I get bored," adds the Rare Beauty founder. "I just want to do so many cool things with so many awesome people."

Working alongside veteran actors like Martin Short and Steve Martin over the last two years has also impacted the way Gomez views her career and self-worth.

"I remember when I was leaving L.A. to go and shoot the first season, I was worried that I'd be a little lonely because I'd be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty, who I had only met briefly on Zoom," she recalls. "And the moment I got on set they made me feel included ... Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they've helped me sharpen my skills."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short. Chris Haston/NBC

Earlier this year, Gomez shared a special moment from the wrap party for Only Murders' third season.

"It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolutely dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love," she captioned a photo with Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who costars in the upcoming season.

As a teen, Gomez shot to superstardom playing the witty and sassy Alex Russo on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. Now, "I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way," she told Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast last June.

"I adored being on [Wizards of Waverly Place] so much," she said. "I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons."

