Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez looked reflective in the new snap on her Instagram Story Thursday

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 10:13AM EDT
Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez. Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is glowing.

On Thursday, the "Single Soon" singer, 31, shared a new makeup-free selfie with her 428 million followers. Posting the snap on her Instagram Story, Gomez looked contemplative as she rested her head on her hand while gazing away from the camera.

The Only Murders in the Building star's semicolon wrist tattoo was on full display as she rocked a tiny finger ring, a gold chain and matching earrings.

Pushed away from her face, Gomez’s hair fell down to one side, while she sported a white top. The star’s skin looked clear and fresh as she showcased her look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie
Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Despite Gomez’s makeup-free appearance, the star is known to be a makeup lover, thanks to her brand Rare Beauty, which marked its third anniversary in September.

@rarebeauty turns 3 this month (!!!),” Gomez wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 1. “Thank you for being on this journey with us. Together, we’ve been able to create meaningful conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health.”

The actress and singer's brand recently released their new limited-edition hoodie and sweatpants. Sharing a snap on Thursday, Gomez wore the hoodie over her head while smiling at the camera.

“You guys, I know you love being cozy just as much as I do and I’m really excited to share my new limited-edition @rarebeauty Comfy Sweatsuit," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote in her caption.  “You’re going to want to live in it. Shop it only at RareBeauty.com.”

Gomez’s Rare Beauty news comes after she went viral for her reaction during the Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami soccer game at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

The star was left stunned when Los Angeles FC goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked Lionel Messi’s close-range shot.

In a video tweeted by Major League Soccer, the actress and singer's eyes and jaw widened as the ball missed the goal.

Gomez also shared a picture of her expression on her Instagram Story at the time, writing “Mood” over the photo.

Related Articles
Charlize Theron NYFW New york fashion week 09 07 23
Charlize Theron Captures Casual Elegance During New York City Outing — See the Pics
Misty Copeland attends the Breitling x Charlize Theron Navitimer "For The Journey" Launch on September 06, 2023 in New York City.
Misty Copeland Credits Prince for Her Biggest Fashion Successes and Faux Pas: ‘A Little Overwhelming’ (Exclusive)
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Alix Earle Pulls Off Quick Change Between New York Fashion Week Events in the Back of an Uber
Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1" at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Jennifer Love Hewitt Asks Followers to 'Be Kind' After Speculation She Got a Brow Lift: 'Spread Love'
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call fromÂ  Baby Mama No. 25
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call from 'Baby Mama #25': 'Time to Pay Child Support'
Taylor Swift is spotted stepping out in New York City.
Taylor Swift Brings Back a Preppy Staple During End-of-Summer Outing in N.Y.C.
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
Sophia Bush rewears wedding party dress to Beyonce concert
Sophia Bush Rewears One of Her Wedding Dresses at Beyoncé Concert Following Split from Grant Hughes
Pamela Anderson Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Pamela Anderson Makes Stylish Showing at Pandora Diamonds NYFW Event with Her Sons (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce: 'Truly This Is a United Decision'
Halle Bailey Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2023
Halle Bailey Just Channeled Janet Jackson at New York Fashion Week: 'My Inspo Always' (Exclusive)
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka attends the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event celebrating Victoria's Secret The Tour '23, at the Manhattan Center in New York City on September 6, 2023
Naomi Osaka Celebrates Victoria’s Secret World Tour at First Red Carpet Since Welcoming Baby Girl
Katy Perry Beyonce concert outfit
Katy Perry Had a Whole Rack of Outfit Options for Beyoncé's Birthday Concert — See Her Looks!
Cruz Beckham new 'Posh' tattoo
Cruz Beckham Pays Tribute to His Famous Mom's Spice Girls Past with a Posh New Tattoo
Cosmopolitan! the cover of the September/October issue - the STYLE issue - featuring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Credits Big Sister Chloe for Giving Her Confidence to Be Bold with Fashion: 'I Want to Be Sexy'
Kylie Jenner selife behind the scens of recent photo shoot
Kylie Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics Covered in Dirt Body Paint for Photoshoot