Selena Gomez Shares Contemplative Makeup-Free Selfie

Selena Gomez is glowing.

On Thursday, the "Single Soon" singer, 31, shared a new makeup-free selfie with her 428 million followers. Posting the snap on her Instagram Story, Gomez looked contemplative as she rested her head on her hand while gazing away from the camera.

The Only Murders in the Building star's semicolon wrist tattoo was on full display as she rocked a tiny finger ring, a gold chain and matching earrings.

Pushed away from her face, Gomez’s hair fell down to one side, while she sported a white top. The star’s skin looked clear and fresh as she showcased her look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Despite Gomez’s makeup-free appearance, the star is known to be a makeup lover, thanks to her brand Rare Beauty, which marked its third anniversary in September.



“@rarebeauty turns 3 this month (!!!),” Gomez wrote in an Instagram post on Sept. 1. “Thank you for being on this journey with us. Together, we’ve been able to create meaningful conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health.”

The actress and singer's brand recently released their new limited-edition hoodie and sweatpants. Sharing a snap on Thursday, Gomez wore the hoodie over her head while smiling at the camera.

“You guys, I know you love being cozy just as much as I do and I’m really excited to share my new limited-edition @rarebeauty Comfy Sweatsuit," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote in her caption. “You’re going to want to live in it. Shop it only at RareBeauty.com.”

Gomez’s Rare Beauty news comes after she went viral for her reaction during the Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami soccer game at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.



The star was left stunned when Los Angeles FC goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked Lionel Messi’s close-range shot.

In a video tweeted by Major League Soccer, the actress and singer's eyes and jaw widened as the ball missed the goal.

Gomez also shared a picture of her expression on her Instagram Story at the time, writing “Mood” over the photo.