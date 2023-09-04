Selena Gomez Has Wide-Eyed Reaction to Lionel Messi During Inter Miami Soccer Game: ‘Mood’

Selena Gomez was left stunned by a close-range miss from the soccer star on Sunday

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 4, 2023 07:22AM EDT
Selena Gomez Inter Miami watching John McCarthy deny Lionel Messi MLS twitter 09 03 23
Selena Gomez and Tyga. Photo:

MLS/Twitter

Selena Gomez is a big fan of Lionel Messi!

The singer and actress, 31, watched Los Angeles FC play Inter Miami at the BMO Stadium on Sunday and was left stunned when goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked a close-range shot from the Argentinian superstar. 

In a video shared by Major League Soccer, Gomez stared intensely as Messi, 36, positioned himself to shoot and was left wide-eyed and open-jawed as McCarthy, 31, blocked the ball with his body.

Gomez also shared a picture of her expression on her Instagram Story, writing “Mood” over the photo.

Despite Messi's unusual miss, Inter Miami went on to win the game 3:1. Other stars in attendance included Prince Harry, rapper Tyga, Leonardo DiCaprio, LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Mario Lopez, and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Gomez, who recently released her new song “Single Soon”, was joined by her sister Gracie at the game. The previous night the due also watched Beyoncé, 42, perform on her Renaissance World Tour in LA with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

In a video shared on Peltz’s Instagram Story, the group sang along to Beyoncé’s "Love On Top", while Beckham, 24, wrapped his arm around Gracie.

“Gracie is our little queen b,” Peltz, 28 wrote over the clip.

Selena Gomez Inter Miami watching John McCarthy deny Lionel Messi instagram 09 03 23
Selena Gomez and Tyga.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Peltz also shared a snap of Gomez hugging Beckham’s back. "I love my husband and my wife @selenagomez @brooklynpeltzbeckham," she wrote in the caption. 

Gomez has sparked up a close friendship with the couple in recent years. “She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl,” Beckham revealed about Gomez on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March. “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”

Related Articles
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Visit New Home During Its Construction — See the Photos!
Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez Parties at Beyoncé Tour with Sister Gracie, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Simone Biles Posts Adorable Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens : 'Back Together Again'
Simone Biles Posts Romantic Photo After Reuniting with Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Back Together Again'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Frances Tiafoe of the United States plays against members of Dude Perfect with a frying pan as part of Arthur Ashe Kids Day at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Frances Tiafoe Brings 20 Spare Shirts to Each Match in Case He Gets Too Sweaty
Michelle Wie West Designs Necklace with Proceeds Going to Maui Wildfires
Michelle Wie West Designs 'Resilience' Bracelet for Maui Relief Fund: 'Hit Super Close to Home' (Exclusive)
Embattled Soccer Presidentâs Mother Released From Hospital Following Hunger Strike, As Backlash Continues Over Unwanted Kiss
Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Released from Hospital Following Hunger Strike Over His Suspension
Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Hall react to play during a 124-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors
Kelly Stafford 'Felt Pretty Bad' After Commenting on Husband Matthew's Struggle to Connect with Rams Teammates
Carl Hagelin
Carl Hagelin Forced to Retire From Hockey Due to Stick to Face: ‘My Eye Injury is Too Severe’
Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Spotted Working as Photographer at Lionel Messi's MLS Match
Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022
All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee
Son of former Packers Super Bowl champion dies following asthma attack
Son of Former Packers Super Bowl Champion Brady Poppinga Dies Following Severe Asthma Attack
Crystal McCrary and Cole Anthony attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner on May 23, 2023
Cole Anthony Calls His Mom Crystal McCrary ‘Superwoman’ as They Launch App for Athlete Development (Exclusive)
Jihad Ward of New York Giants, Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets
Giants' Jihad Ward 'Pissed Off' Over Aaron Rodgers' Reaction to Play That Led to Player's Injury
Former executive Gil Brandt poses during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt Dead at 91: 'A True Icon and Pioneer of Our Sport'
Coco Gauff of the United States in action against Mirra Andreeva during the second round on Day 3 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Coco Gauff Reflects on Her Progress After Advancing in US Open: ‘I Should Be Proud of Myself’
Lindsey Vonn Time 100 Gala 04 26 23 Billie Jean King WTA gala 08 25 23
Lindsey Vonn Praises ‘Icon’ Billie Jean King as ‘an Inspiration’ and the 'Pillar of Equality'