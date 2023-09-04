Selena Gomez Has Wide-Eyed Reaction to Lionel Messi During Inter Miami Soccer Game: ‘Mood’

Selena Gomez is a big fan of Lionel Messi!

The singer and actress, 31, watched Los Angeles FC play Inter Miami at the BMO Stadium on Sunday and was left stunned when goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked a close-range shot from the Argentinian superstar.

In a video shared by Major League Soccer, Gomez stared intensely as Messi, 36, positioned himself to shoot and was left wide-eyed and open-jawed as McCarthy, 31, blocked the ball with his body.

Gomez also shared a picture of her expression on her Instagram Story, writing “Mood” over the photo.

Despite Messi's unusual miss, Inter Miami went on to win the game 3:1. Other stars in attendance included Prince Harry, rapper Tyga, Leonardo DiCaprio, LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, Owen Wilson, Mario Lopez, and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.



Gomez, who recently released her new song “Single Soon”, was joined by her sister Gracie at the game. The previous night the due also watched Beyoncé, 42, perform on her Renaissance World Tour in LA with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

In a video shared on Peltz’s Instagram Story, the group sang along to Beyoncé’s "Love On Top", while Beckham, 24, wrapped his arm around Gracie.

“Gracie is our little queen b,” Peltz, 28 wrote over the clip.



Selena Gomez and Tyga. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Peltz also shared a snap of Gomez hugging Beckham’s back. "I love my husband and my wife @selenagomez @brooklynpeltzbeckham," she wrote in the caption.

Gomez has sparked up a close friendship with the couple in recent years. “She says we're a throuple. She's such a sweet girl,” Beckham revealed about Gomez on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March. “I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along.”