Selena Gomez Hilariously Shouts 'I'm Single' While Watching a Soccer Game: 'The Struggle Man'

"I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much," expressed the singer in a hilarious new TikTok video

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on June 9, 2023 01:01 AM
Selena Gomez soccer game
Photo:

Selena Gomez/TikTok (2)

Selena Gomez isn't scared to talk about being single.

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, the actress, 30, poked fun at the highs and lows of dating while watching a soccer game with friends, hilariously screaming to the athletes: "I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much."

The video quickly went viral, with fans adding in the comment section, "so relatable," "hilarious," and "so real." The Only Murders in the Building star added in the caption: "The struggle man lol."

The musician opened up about her dating life during her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting stint in May 2022, where she expressed that she has no interest in dating apps and is "manifesting love."

"I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate," she said. "But at this point, I will take anyone."

Selena Gomez photo

Presley Ann/Getty

Speaking about her experience dating in Hollywood, Gomez has expressed that dating in the public eye "is so cliché." She shared during a previous interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1: "It’s just everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within this little bubble — and it’s because it’s safe.”

“You’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through, you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well, and it’s interesting and fun,” she continued. “But the problem with that is you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people and not even for yourself.”

Gomez added: “There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together.’ Or whatever it is. You just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

The singer was last romantically linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January. However, Gomez silenced any dating rumors when she confirmed she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post.



