Selena Gomez Makes a Swift and Casual Exit From Nobu in Malibu

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star attempted to beat the LA heat with a casual lunch date with friends at the popular restaurant

By
Nikki Dobrin
Published on August 8, 2023 01:02AM EDT
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez enjoyed lunch with friends Monday at Nobu, Malibu.

@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez attempted to beat the Los Angeles heat Monday with a casual lunch date with friends at Nobu, the Malibu restaurant favored by celebrities.

As Gomez, 31, made a quick exit, she was seen dressed casually for the sushi outing, sporting baggy jeans and a plain white t-shirt. She appeared uninterested in drawing any attention to herself as she departed the hotshot hotspot and made her way to a waiting vehicle.

The Only Murders in the Building star accessorized her classic ensemble with flat sandals and a small purse tucked under her arm, a pair of shades on her face and another pair of glasses tucked into the neck of her T-shirt.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez enjoys a casual lunch with friends at Nobu in Malibu on Monday.

@MALIBUUSTARS YOUTUBE / BACKGRID

She completed the understated look with some delicate gold chains around her neck and matching gold bracelets on her wrists, her hair falling in loose waves.

With expansive views overlooking the ocean, Nobu's patio area was the perfect chill zone for Gomez and her crew to cool off as temperatures pushed toward the 90s in Southern California.

Gomez also recently enjoyed a summer day boating with another group of friends. The outing came as the West Coast is in the midst of a marine heatwave, pushing sea surface temperatures more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal, according to NBC News.

The former Disney star, who celebrated her 31st birthday last month, has been keeping a low profile since the filming of Only Murders in the Building wrapped in April.

"I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," she posted to Instagram to commemorate the end of filming, along with a snapshot of her smiling warmly at her costar Meryl Streep. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. 🥰."

Filming of the series wrapped prior to the parallel strikes of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. The actors' strike does prevent Gomez and her co-stars from promoting the new season though.

Only Murders in the Building debuted in 2021 and won three Primetime Emmys. Season 3 premieres on Hulu Tuesday.

