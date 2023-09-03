Selena Gomez Parties at Beyoncé Tour with Sister Gracie, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

The crew sang along to 'Love On Top' during the 'Renaissance World Tour' in Los Angeles

By
Updated on September 3, 2023 02:16PM EDT
Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez hangs out with her sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham at Beyoncé. Photo:

Nicola Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Selena Gomez and her crew were on the scene!

The "Single Soon" singer, 31, was joined by her little sister Gracie, and married friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on Saturday for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles.

And in a wholesome clip from the night out, Peltz, 28, crowned Gracie, 10, "our little Queen B."

During the show, the friends treated the setlist like a fun sing-along, and in the video shared by Peltz, screamed the lyrics to the 2011 hit "Love On Top" while Beckham, 24, had his arm wrapped around Gracie and rocked her back and forth to the beat of the music.

Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Brooklyn Beckham sings along to Beyoncé with Selena Gomez's sister Gracie.

Nicola Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Peltz also uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story of her husband walking alongside Gomez's little sis after the show, with the caption "Crying." And even before the concert, Peltz shared an image of Gomez holding onto Brooklyn's waist as they walked outside on the sunny day.

"I love my husband and my wife," she captioned the pic.

Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez holds on to Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola Peltz Beckham/Instagram

Gomez also uploaded her own selfies with her little sister, who is the daughter of Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey and Gomez's stepfather Brian.

During the big night at Bey, Gomez kept things pretty casual in a white tank top, while her sister went all-the-way Renaissance, wearing a sequin cowboy hat, a white-pearl necklace and plenty of bracelets.

The crew even got ready together. After the show, Peltz posted a few snaps of herself applying makeup in the mirror with Gomez, Brooklyn holding her on the apparent car ride over to SoFi Stadium, and a dressed-down fit for the night of jeans and a black long-sleeve sweater.

"💖💖💖💖💖🥹🥹🥹💖💖💖💖💖," she captioned the post on Instagram.

Gomez and the Beckhams have a close bond, which was believed to have started blossoming in late 2022 when Gomez and Peltz began posting each other on social media. Brooklyn spoke about Gomez on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March, when he called her "such a sweet girl" and said she jokes they're in a "throuple."

“I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. We all get along,” he said at the time.

Selena Gomez Watches Beyonce Tour With Sister Gracie, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez poses with her sister Gracie.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The friendship saw a new milestone this past week when Gomez uploaded an image to Instagram of Gracie shaving Brooklyn's head alongside the caption, “My. Babies.”

In the photo, Gracie wore a pink Mean Girls top with clippers in one hand as she gave David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's eldest child a buzzcut makeover. Both appeared to be happy about the new look.

