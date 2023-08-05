Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears

Selena Gomez is taking some well-deserved R&R following her Barbie-themed 31st birthday. Last weekend, the "Only Murders in the Building" star enjoyed a summer day out on the water with her friends, and it seems she’s keeping the Barbiecore trend going.

While she danced and partied on a boat, Gomez wore a pink bikini. Over it, she rocked an unexpected cover-up. Gomez paired her swimsuit with ripped denim overalls, which she styled in a relaxed fashion by letting the straps hang low.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Gomez isn’t the only star to tap into jumpsuits as a cover-up — Chrissy Teigen wore a flowy jumpsuit over a leopard one-piece swimsuit back in June. Beach or not, overalls are a practical choice no matter the time of year, that’s why other stars like Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, and Sydney Sweeney have worn the trend recently.

And we’ve found so many cute options inspired by celebs. If you’re looking for an effortless way to stay comfy and look cool this summer, read on for the denim overalls your closet needs.

Denim Overalls Inspired by Selena Gomez

Vetinee Denim Bib Overalls

Amazon

If you’re looking for a pair of overalls that look similar to Gomez’s, these denim bib overalls by Vetinee are a great option. They come in a classic silhouette with adjustable straps, side buttons, and a frayed hem. The jean jumpsuit features a front bib pocket and functional pockets on the sides and back. It comes in a cotton and polyester blend that has a structured feel, and you can shop it in 15 chic colors including white, green, and pink. They’re perfect for running errands, doing yard work, or even as a swimsuit cover-up à la Gomez.

Vetinee Wide-Leg Baggy Overalls

Amazon

It’s no secret that wide-leg silhouettes have taken Hollywood by storm. And you can get denim overalls in a trendy wide-leg style with the Vetinee Wide-Leg Baggy Overalls. The flattering and comfy overalls are made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend with added stretch and a relaxed fit that allows your legs to breathe. The high-waisted overalls also have adjustable straps, side button closures, and are cuffed. They come in a no-fuss pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy. “These are so cute, so flattering, have great stretch and fit so well,” one five-star reviewer said.

Dickies Denim Bib Overalls

Amazon

Overalls are one of the most versatile styles out there — Garner even wore a pair while working on a farm in a tractor. While Gomez went for a classic denim style, Garner opted for a rinsed hickory stripe pattern, like this similar looking pair by Dickies is available at Amazon. The overalls are made of a combination of cotton and polyester that’s breathable and cooling, making them a great option for hot weather. They have a long silhouette to protect your legs while gardening or working on the farm like Garner. And this pair of overalls has side and back pockets — plus they’re machine-washable for an easy clean.

Overalls are the simplest way to look stylish while feeling comfy. If you’re looking for a new way to streamline your closet, shop more denim overalls at Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Old Navy below.

Luvamia Denim Bib Overalls

Amazon

Grapent Ripped Denim Overalls

Amazon

Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls

Madewell

Madewell Straight-Leg Overalls in Lunar Wash

Madewell

Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

Free People

Old Navy Slouchy Straight Ankle-Length Jean Overalls

Old Navy

