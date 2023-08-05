Lifestyle Selena Gomez Wore a Not-So-Typical Swimsuit Cover-Up in the Comfy Style Jennifer Garner Often Wears Denim overalls are so versatile, and these lookalikes start at $31 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 5, 2023 09:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram Selena Gomez is taking some well-deserved R&R following her Barbie-themed 31st birthday. Last weekend, the "Only Murders in the Building" star enjoyed a summer day out on the water with her friends, and it seems she’s keeping the Barbiecore trend going. While she danced and partied on a boat, Gomez wore a pink bikini. Over it, she rocked an unexpected cover-up. Gomez paired her swimsuit with ripped denim overalls, which she styled in a relaxed fashion by letting the straps hang low. Selena Gomez/Instagram Gomez isn’t the only star to tap into jumpsuits as a cover-up — Chrissy Teigen wore a flowy jumpsuit over a leopard one-piece swimsuit back in June. Beach or not, overalls are a practical choice no matter the time of year, that’s why other stars like Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, and Sydney Sweeney have worn the trend recently. And we’ve found so many cute options inspired by celebs. If you’re looking for an effortless way to stay comfy and look cool this summer, read on for the denim overalls your closet needs. Denim Overalls Inspired by Selena Gomez Vetinee Wide-Leg Baggy Overalls, $30.99–$44.99; amazon.com Grapent Ripped Denim Overalls, $35.99; amazon.com Luvamia Denim Bib Overalls, $45.99; amazon.com Vetinee Denim Bib Overalls, $45.99; amazon.com Dickies Denim Bib Overalls, $59.59–$59.99; amazon.com Old Navy Slouchy Straight Ankle-Length Jean Overalls, $59.99; oldnavy.gap.com Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls, $98; nordstrom.com Madewell Straight-Leg Overalls in Lunar Wash, $129.50 (orig. $168); madewell.com Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls, $158; madewell.com Jennifer Lopez’s Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Is a Breathable Alternative to Dresses for Summer — Similar Options Start at $26 Vetinee Denim Bib Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 If you’re looking for a pair of overalls that look similar to Gomez’s, these denim bib overalls by Vetinee are a great option. They come in a classic silhouette with adjustable straps, side buttons, and a frayed hem. The jean jumpsuit features a front bib pocket and functional pockets on the sides and back. It comes in a cotton and polyester blend that has a structured feel, and you can shop it in 15 chic colors including white, green, and pink. They’re perfect for running errands, doing yard work, or even as a swimsuit cover-up à la Gomez. Vetinee Wide-Leg Baggy Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $31 It’s no secret that wide-leg silhouettes have taken Hollywood by storm. And you can get denim overalls in a trendy wide-leg style with the Vetinee Wide-Leg Baggy Overalls. The flattering and comfy overalls are made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend with added stretch and a relaxed fit that allows your legs to breathe. The high-waisted overalls also have adjustable straps, side button closures, and are cuffed. They come in a no-fuss pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy. “These are so cute, so flattering, have great stretch and fit so well,” one five-star reviewer said. Dickies Denim Bib Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 Overalls are one of the most versatile styles out there — Garner even wore a pair while working on a farm in a tractor. While Gomez went for a classic denim style, Garner opted for a rinsed hickory stripe pattern, like this similar looking pair by Dickies is available at Amazon. The overalls are made of a combination of cotton and polyester that’s breathable and cooling, making them a great option for hot weather. They have a long silhouette to protect your legs while gardening or working on the farm like Garner. And this pair of overalls has side and back pockets — plus they’re machine-washable for an easy clean. Overalls are the simplest way to look stylish while feeling comfy. If you’re looking for a new way to streamline your closet, shop more denim overalls at Amazon, Madewell, Nordstrom, and Old Navy below. Luvamia Denim Bib Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 Grapent Ripped Denim Overalls Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $158 Madewell Straight-Leg Overalls in Lunar Wash Madewell Buy on Madewell.com $168 $130 Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls Free People Buy on Nordstrom $98 Old Navy Slouchy Straight Ankle-Length Jean Overalls Old Navy Buy on Gap.com $60 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Cotton Underwear Has More Than 103,000 Five-Star Ratings — and They’re on Sale for $2 Apiece Today 10 Summer Blouses We're Loving at Amazon Right Now — All Under $50 This Smart TV Changed the Way I Watch All My Favorite Shows and Looks Beautiful in My Home