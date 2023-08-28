Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd

The pop star released her first single of 2023 on Thursday at midnight

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Alternative Press, Billboard, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and Thrillist.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 28, 2023 05:15PM EDT
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. Photo:

 Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Selena Gomez may be singing that she’ll “be single soon” on her latest song, but that doesn’t mean she’s referring to anybody in particular. 

After dropping her first single of the year, “Single Soon,” on Friday, the pop star, 31, is clearing up any rumors that the song is about her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd

The singer/actress replied to an Instagram post made by HollywoodLife about the speculation. 

In the caption of a photo featuring Gomez with the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker, 33, at the 2017 Met Gala, the publication wrote, “...fans believe that [‘Single Soon’] is about her romance with #The Weeknd. What do you think?” 

Gomez shared her thoughts in the comments. “Couldn’t be more false,” the pop singer replied, shutting down the rumor. 

Some fans speculated there were references to their relationship, despite it ending nearly six years ago, in the song’s lyrics. “Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here,” she sings early on in the track, although any potential nod to him was clearly refuted by the performer. 

Selena Gomez New Single
Selena Gomez 'Single Soon' artwork.

Courtesy of Interscope Records

Gomez and The Idol star (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were previously linked for 10 months back in 2017. They became involved shortly after Gomez’s break up from Justin Bieber and the R&B star’s split from Bella Hadid.

The pair was originally spotted together in January 2017 on a dinner date and publicly confirmed their relationship later that month. 

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer eventually joined the “Save Your Tears” performer on his international tour. In 2017, when she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her battle with Lupus, sources told PEOPLE that he was by her side throughout the recovery.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple called things off in October 2017, and Gomez has since spoken out about how they remained “friends” after the break up. 

Following their split, Gomez rekindled her romance with Bieber, 29, from October 2017 until March 2018. Since then, the former Disney Channel star has been relatively private about her dating life and has only briefly been linked to Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers and seen out on a date with former One Direction star Zayn Malik

According to Gomez, “Single Soon” is more about self-empowerment and an ode to singlehood than anything else. 

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞,” she wrote on Instagram of the song after it was released. 

The track, which was produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat, marked Gomez’s return to music for the first time since she dropped the single “My Mind & Me” in November 2023. 

When teasing the track, she also shared on Instagram, “Since I'm not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that's perfect for the end of summer.”

Related Articles
Selena Gomez attends a screening of Apple's "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" presented by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of "Spirited" at Metrograph on November 30, 2022 in New York City
Selena Gomez Reveals She Broke Her Hand and Had Surgery After Releasing New Song 'Single Soon'
Macklemore (L) and Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Brought His 'Old Friend' Macklemore Out in Seattle: 'I Said to Him You Have to Come Out Tonight'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Pauses Vegas Show to Defend Fan Who Was Asked to Sit Down: 'Can You Leave Him Alone, Please?'
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Explains Why She Doesn't Want to Go on Tour: 'It Erases My Humanity and My Connection'
Billie Joe Armstrong, and Mike Dirnt of Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival
Green Day Sells Donald Trump Mug Shot T-Shirts for Charity: 'Ultimate Nimrod'
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Is 'Sharing Untold Stories' About Her Life in New TikTok Series: 'Let's Start at the Beginning'
Taylor Swift praises Selena's new song
Taylor Swift Praises Selena Gomez's New Song: 'When Your Bestie Is the Bestest'
Selena Gomez, Single Soon Album Cover
Selena Gomez Thanks Fans for Support of New Track About 'Being Comfortable in Your Own Skin'
Erika Jayne
'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Kicks Off Provocative Las Vegas Residency: 'It's a New Life'
Shakira to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs: 'She's a Trailblazer for Women'
Shakira to Be Honored with Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs: 'She's a Trailblazer for Women'
Actress/honoree Diane Keaton arrives at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Diane Keaton at the Dolby Theater on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California; Miley Cyrus attending the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Diane Keaton Shares Sweet Tribute in Honor of Miley Cyrus' New Single: 'Here's to Miley'
Miley Cyrus Reveals Dad Billy Ray
Miley Cyrus Says She and Dad Billy Ray Have 'Wildly Different' Relationships to 'Fame and Success'
SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy âSnoozeâ Music Video
SZA Falls in and Out of Love with Justin Bieber in the Dreamy 'Snooze' Music Video — Watch!
Mac Miller, Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Pays Subtle Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller in New Video for Their First Collab 'The Way'
Selena Gomez - Single Soon Music Video
Selena Gomez Includes Sweet 'Sex and the City' Easter Egg in the 'Single Soon' Music Video
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1763 -- Pictured: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus poses backstage; Sinead O' Connor in Bray, Ireland
Miley Cyrus Says She Was Unaware of Sinéad O'Connor's 'Fragile Mental State' During 2013 'Wrecking Ball' Feud